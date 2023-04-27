Big Bear Mountain to Open Friday, May 12th at Dollywood

Dollywood has announced that their brand-new roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain, will officially open on Friday, May 12th.

What’s Happening:

Part of Dollywood’s newest area, Wildwood Grove, Big Bear Mountain will begin thrilling park guests on Friday, May 12th.

According to legend, Big Bear is a massive black bear who has been roaming through Wildwood Grove for as long as anyone can remember. While no one has ever seen him, telltale signs regularly appear in the hills surrounding the Grove.

Dollywood guests are invited to join Wildwood Grove’s resident wilderness explorer, Ned Oakley, on an adventure to find Big Bear. From his base camp—located just a stone’s throw from the Grove’s Hidden Hollow—Oakley takes adventurers for the rides of their lives in his specially-outfitted, “four-wheel drive SUVs.”

BIG Coaster. BIG excitement. BIG POV reveal. BIG 2023 incoming for Big Bear Mountain. pic.twitter.com/dQ9RNFqLZj — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) November 15, 2022