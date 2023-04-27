Big Bear Mountain to Open Friday, May 12th at Dollywood

Dollywood has announced that their brand-new roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain, will officially open on Friday, May 12th.
What’s Happening:
- Part of Dollywood’s newest area, Wildwood Grove, Big Bear Mountain will begin thrilling park guests on Friday, May 12th.
- According to legend, Big Bear is a massive black bear who has been roaming through Wildwood Grove for as long as anyone can remember. While no one has ever seen him, telltale signs regularly appear in the hills surrounding the Grove.
- Dollywood guests are invited to join Wildwood Grove’s resident wilderness explorer, Ned Oakley, on an adventure to find Big Bear. From his base camp—located just a stone’s throw from the Grove’s Hidden Hollow—Oakley takes adventurers for the rides of their lives in his specially-outfitted, “four-wheel drive SUVs.”
- Big Bear Mountain will be the longest coaster at Dollywood, taking guests of all ages on an unforgettable family-friendly expedition in search of the Big Bear. Circling Wildwood Grove for nearly two minutes on 3,990 ft. of track, this gigantic coaster is a first of its kind at Dollywood with onboard audio, including music and announcements from Ned Oakley himself.
- Featuring a top speed of 48 mph, Big Bear Mountain takes guests through three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall.
- Big Bear Mountain joins the eleven other attractions of Wildwood Grove to continue the story of this hidden land just beyond the hollow log. As Dollywood’s newest land grows in size, so does its charm, making it an even more wonderful place for families to have fun, relax and be together surrounded by the beauty of the Smoky Mountains.