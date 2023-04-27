Bob Odenkirk Joining Season 2 of FX’s Series “The Bear”

According to Variety, Bob Odenkirk has joined Season 2 of FX’s series The Bear.

What's Happening:

Bob Odenkirk will be joining Season 2 of FX’s hit series The Bear .

. There's no word yet on what character Odenkirk will be portraying, but it has been said that he may be boarding the show in a guest role, although this has not been officially confirmed by FX or reps for Odenkirk.

The Bear will premiere its second season in June.

will premiere its second season in June. Season 1 is currently available to stream on Hulu

After its debut, The Bear became the most watched half hour series on FX and received trophies from the Screen Actors, Writers, and Producers Guild Awards.

Cast:

Jeremy Allen White

Ayo Edebiri

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Lionel Boyce

Liza Colón-Zayas

Edwin Lee Gibson

Corey Hendrix

Matty Matheson

Richard Esteras

Jose M. Cervantes

The Bear Synopsis: