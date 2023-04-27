Bob Odenkirk Joining Season 2 of FX’s Series “The Bear”

According to Variety, Bob Odenkirk has joined Season 2 of FX’s series The Bear.
What's Happening:
- Bob Odenkirk will be joining Season 2 of FX’s hit series The Bear.
- There's no word yet on what character Odenkirk will be portraying, but it has been said that he may be boarding the show in a guest role, although this has not been officially confirmed by FX or reps for Odenkirk.
- The Bear will premiere its second season in June.
- Season 1 is currently available to stream on Hulu.
- After its debut, The Bear became the most watched half hour series on FX and received trophies from the Screen Actors, Writers, and Producers Guild Awards.
Cast:
- Jeremy Allen White
- Ayo Edebiri
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Lionel Boyce
- Liza Colón-Zayas
- Edwin Lee Gibson
- Corey Hendrix
- Matty Matheson
- Richard Esteras
- Jose M. Cervantes
The Bear Synopsis:
- A young chef from the world of fine dining comes home to Chicago to run his family's Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother, who left behind debts, a rundown kitchen, and an unruly staff.