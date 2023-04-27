D23 Exclusive “The Muppets Mayhem” Merchandise Available Next Month

If you are excited for The Muppets Mayhem and are a D23 Member, get ready for some new merchandise available next month.

Get ready to rock out to the far-out new Disney+ The Muppets Mayhem with this D23 Member exclusive collection of groove-tastic merchandise, made just for the ultimate Muppet fan by Mickey’s of Glendale the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store!

D23 Gold Members will have first access to the collection, with a Gold Member pre-sale from Wednesday, May 10th, at 7 a.m. PT until 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 11th.

Then, on Saturday, May 13th, at 7 a.m. PT, the collection will launch to all D23 Members General and Gold.

Don’t want to miss The Muppets Mayhem, streaming only on Disney+ starting Wednesday, May 10th.

About The Muppets Mayhem:

The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.

With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Lily Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.