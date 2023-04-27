Special Entertainment, Character Greetings, Dining, and More Announced for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

Full event details have been announced for this year’s Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, taking place May 2, 4, 8 & 11, 2023 at Disneyland Park.

Claim your allegiance at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite! Galactic and fantastic, this event is back with four “nites” – the most ever – where you can live your own epic Star Wars adventure.

Other Worldly Entertainment

Main Street U.S.A.

Galactic DJ Party Zone – 10:30 PM-1:00 AM

Fleet of Fandom – 10:15 PM, 11:15 PM

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Lightsaber Meetup – 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM

Fantasyland

Lightsaber Masters – 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM

Tomorrowland

Star Wars: Celebrate the Nite Fireworks Show – 9:30 PM

Galactic Character Encounters

Main Street U.S.A.

Ezra and Sabine

Captain Rex

The Seventh Sister

Adventureland

Zam Wesell

Frontierland

BB-8

Chopper

Critter Country

Ewoks

R5-D4 and Jawas

Fantasyland

Queen Amidala

Tomorrowland

Darth Vader and Darth Maul

R2-D2

Emperor Palpatine and His Royal Guard

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Chewbacca

Kylo Ren

Rey

Vi Moradi

C-3PO

The Mandalorian

Step into the Space Photo Opportunities

Frontierland

Mythosaur Skull

Critter Country

Speeder Bikes

Fantasyland

Rebel Base

K-2SO

Tomorrowland

Boba Fett’s Throne

Bo-Katan Kryze’s Throne

Emperor Palpatine’s Throne

Jabba the Hutt

Tastes from Around the Galaxy

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

Bulgogi Toasted Cheese Sandwich and Corn Cheese Soup

Pandan Croissant

Strawberry Macaron

Refreshment Corner

Cantina Snack Mix

Blue Cream Soda

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

Galactic Princess Sundae

Snacky Sundae

Little Red Wagon

Loaded Corn Dog

Plaza Inn

Shaak Shortrib and Tip-Yip Bowl

Zeltron Punch with Death Star Glow Cube

Castle Churro Cart

Mossy Mint Churro

Royal Street Veranda

Dagobah-bite Beignets

Cafe Orleans

Enjoy a stellar selection of appetizers from around the galaxy, including Plant-Based options.

New Orleans Square Churro Cart

Endor Forest Churro

Harbour Galley

Takodana Rice Porridge

Mos Eisley Spaceport Cookies

Kashyyk Cold Brew

Hungry Bear Restaurant

Corned Shaak Loaded Fries

Dagobah-bite Beignets

Dagobah Sunset Slush with Glow Cube

Critter Country Churro & Lemonade

Endor Forest Churro

Mustafar Slush with Death Star Glow Cube

Kat Saka’s Kettle

Mossberry Biscuit

Ronto Roasters

Ferrixian Spiced Puffer Pig Slider

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Gomgourd Seed and Ration Cream Noodles

Fried Sakiyan Gwayo with Herb-Roasted Topato

Oga’s Cantina

Garra Outpost Roll

Blue Bantha with Guava and Dragonberry Rum

Frontierland Churro Cart

Mossy Mint Churro

Fantasyland Churro Cart

The Phantom Churro

Dark Side Dip

Red Rose Taverne

Harissa Tip-Yip Bowl

“it’s a small world” Churro Cart

The Phantom Churro

Dark Side Dip

Galactic Grill

Bacon & Slaw Burger

Ferrixian Fries

Wookie Parfait

Bossk Brew

Pineapple Coconut Juice

Alien Pizza Planet

Curry Tip-Yip Noodles

Kashyykian Spicy Meat Pie Slice

Tomorrowland Churro Cart

Mossy Mint Churro

Special Event Merchandise

Special event merchandise, including a Star Wars Nite 2023 tee will be available at the following locations: The Star Trader Emporium Pioneer Mercantile

Limited quantities, while supplies last.

Limit one (1) item, per guest.

