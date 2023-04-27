Special Entertainment, Character Greetings, Dining, and More Announced for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

Full event details have been announced for this year’s Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, taking place May 2, 4, 8 & 11, 2023 at Disneyland Park.
Claim your allegiance at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite! Galactic and fantastic, this event is back with four “nites” – the most ever – where you can live your own epic Star Wars adventure.
Other Worldly Entertainment
Main Street U.S.A.
- Galactic DJ Party Zone – 10:30 PM-1:00 AM
- Fleet of Fandom – 10:15 PM, 11:15 PM
- Lightsaber Meetup – 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM
Fantasyland
- Lightsaber Masters – 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM
Tomorrowland
- March of the First Order – 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM, 12:00 AM
Star Wars: Celebrate the Nite Fireworks Show – 9:30 PM
Galactic Character Encounters
Main Street U.S.A.
- Ezra and Sabine
- Captain Rex
- The Seventh Sister
Adventureland
- Zam Wesell
Frontierland
- BB-8
- Chopper
Critter Country
- Ewoks
- R5-D4 and Jawas
Fantasyland
- Queen Amidala
Tomorrowland
- Darth Vader and Darth Maul
- R2-D2
- Emperor Palpatine and His Royal Guard
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
- Chewbacca
- Kylo Ren
- Rey
- Vi Moradi
- C-3PO
- The Mandalorian and Grogu
Step into the Space Photo Opportunities
Frontierland
- Mythosaur Skull
Critter Country
- Speeder Bikes
Fantasyland
- Rebel Base
- K-2SO
Tomorrowland
- Boba Fett’s Throne
- Bo-Katan Kryze’s Throne
- Emperor Palpatine’s Throne
- Jabba the Hutt
Tastes from Around the Galaxy
Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
- Bulgogi Toasted Cheese Sandwich and Corn Cheese Soup
- Pandan Croissant
- Strawberry Macaron
Refreshment Corner
- Cantina Snack Mix
- Blue Cream Soda
Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
- Galactic Princess Sundae
- Snacky Sundae
Little Red Wagon
- Loaded Corn Dog
Plaza Inn
- Shaak Shortrib and Tip-Yip Bowl
- Zeltron Punch with Death Star Glow Cube
Castle Churro Cart
- Mossy Mint Churro
Royal Street Veranda
- Dagobah-bite Beignets
Cafe Orleans
- Enjoy a stellar selection of appetizers from around the galaxy, including Plant-Based options.
New Orleans Square Churro Cart
- Endor Forest Churro
Harbour Galley
- Takodana Rice Porridge
- Mos Eisley Spaceport Cookies
- Kashyyk Cold Brew
Hungry Bear Restaurant
- Corned Shaak Loaded Fries
- Dagobah-bite Beignets
- Dagobah Sunset Slush with Glow Cube
Critter Country Churro & Lemonade
- Endor Forest Churro
- Mustafar Slush with Death Star Glow Cube
Kat Saka’s Kettle
- Mossberry Biscuit
Ronto Roasters
- Ferrixian Spiced Puffer Pig Slider
Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
- Gomgourd Seed and Ration Cream Noodles
- Fried Sakiyan Gwayo with Herb-Roasted Topato
- Garra Outpost Roll
- Blue Bantha with Guava and Dragonberry Rum
Frontierland Churro Cart
- Mossy Mint Churro
Fantasyland Churro Cart
- The Phantom Churro
- Dark Side Dip
Red Rose Taverne
- Harissa Tip-Yip Bowl
“it’s a small world” Churro Cart
- The Phantom Churro
- Dark Side Dip
Galactic Grill
- Bacon & Slaw Burger
- Ferrixian Fries
- Wookie Parfait
- Bossk Brew
- Pineapple Coconut Juice
Alien Pizza Planet
- Curry Tip-Yip Noodles
- Kashyykian Spicy Meat Pie Slice
Tomorrowland Churro Cart
- Mossy Mint Churro
Special Event Merchandise
- Special event merchandise, including a Star Wars Nite 2023 tee will be available at the following locations:
- The Star Trader
- Emporium
- Pioneer Mercantile
- Limited quantities, while supplies last.
- Limit one (1) item, per guest.