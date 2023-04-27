Special Entertainment, Character Greetings, Dining, and More Announced for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

Full event details have been announced for this year’s Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, taking place May 2, 4, 8 & 11, 2023 at Disneyland Park.

Claim your allegiance at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite! Galactic and fantastic, this event is back with four “nites” – the most ever – where you can live your own epic Star Wars adventure.

Other Worldly Entertainment

Main Street U.S.A.

  • Galactic DJ Party Zone – 10:30 PM-1:00 AM
  • Fleet of Fandom – 10:15 PM, 11:15 PM

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

  • Lightsaber Meetup – 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM

Fantasyland

  • Lightsaber Masters – 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM

Tomorrowland

Star Wars: Celebrate the Nite Fireworks Show – 9:30 PM

Galactic Character Encounters

Main Street U.S.A.

  • Ezra and Sabine
  • Captain Rex
  • The Seventh Sister

Adventureland

  • Zam Wesell

Frontierland

  • BB-8
  • Chopper

Critter Country

  • Ewoks
  • R5-D4 and Jawas

Fantasyland

  • Queen Amidala

Tomorrowland

  • Darth Vader and Darth Maul
  • R2-D2
  • Emperor Palpatine and His Royal Guard

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Step into the Space Photo Opportunities

Frontierland

  • Mythosaur Skull

Critter Country

  • Speeder Bikes

Fantasyland

  • Rebel Base
  • K-2SO

Tomorrowland

  • Boba Fett’s Throne
  • Bo-Katan Kryze’s Throne
  • Emperor Palpatine’s Throne
  • Jabba the Hutt

Tastes from Around the Galaxy

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

  • Bulgogi Toasted Cheese Sandwich and Corn Cheese Soup
  • Pandan Croissant
  • Strawberry Macaron

Refreshment Corner

  • Cantina Snack Mix
  • Blue Cream Soda

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

  • Galactic Princess Sundae
  • Snacky Sundae

Little Red Wagon

  • Loaded Corn Dog

Plaza Inn

  • Shaak Shortrib and Tip-Yip Bowl
  • Zeltron Punch with Death Star Glow Cube

Castle Churro Cart

  • Mossy Mint Churro

Royal Street Veranda

  • Dagobah-bite Beignets

Cafe Orleans

  • Enjoy a stellar selection of appetizers from around the galaxy, including Plant-Based options.

New Orleans Square Churro Cart

  • Endor Forest Churro

Harbour Galley

  • Takodana Rice Porridge
  • Mos Eisley Spaceport Cookies
  • Kashyyk Cold Brew

Hungry Bear Restaurant

  • Corned Shaak Loaded Fries
  • Dagobah-bite Beignets
  • Dagobah Sunset Slush with Glow Cube

Critter Country Churro & Lemonade

  • Endor Forest Churro
  • Mustafar Slush with Death Star Glow Cube

Kat Saka’s Kettle

  • Mossberry Biscuit

Ronto Roasters

  • Ferrixian Spiced Puffer Pig Slider

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

  • Gomgourd Seed and Ration Cream Noodles
  • Fried Sakiyan Gwayo with Herb-Roasted Topato

Oga’s Cantina

  • Garra Outpost Roll
  • Blue Bantha with Guava and Dragonberry Rum

Frontierland Churro Cart

  • Mossy Mint Churro

Fantasyland Churro Cart

  • The Phantom Churro
  • Dark Side Dip

Red Rose Taverne

  • Harissa Tip-Yip Bowl

it’s a small world” Churro Cart

  • The Phantom Churro
  • Dark Side Dip

Galactic Grill

  • Bacon & Slaw Burger
  • Ferrixian Fries
  • Wookie Parfait
  • Bossk Brew
  • Pineapple Coconut Juice

Alien Pizza Planet

  • Curry Tip-Yip Noodles
  • Kashyykian Spicy Meat Pie Slice

Tomorrowland Churro Cart

  • Mossy Mint Churro

Special Event Merchandise

  • Special event merchandise, including a Star Wars Nite 2023 tee will be available at the following locations:
    • The Star Trader
    • Emporium
    • Pioneer Mercantile
  • Limited quantities, while supplies last.
  • Limit one (1) item, per guest.

