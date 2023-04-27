Libby Set To Star In A “The Ghost and Molly McGee” Theme Song Takeover Next Week

The latest edition of Theme Song Takeover on Disney Channel sees The Ghost and Molly McGee’s theme song taken over by Molly’s BFF, Libby Stein-Torres, and is set to debut next week.

What’s Happening:

Theme Song Takeover, a popular interstitial series that is featured on Disney Channel (and the Disney Channel YouTube), is set to debut its latest entry, this time with Libby Stein-Torres from the hit series, The Ghost and Molly McGee.

The voice of Libby herself, Lara Jill Miller, took to Twitter (after a few tries) to share that she is taking center stage next week when the newest Theme Song Takeover debuts on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel YouTube on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Wait! I was so excited I messed up! I meant move over MOLLY and Scratch! Ya know, Molly, my bff, best friend forever… er… yah… let's go take over some themes!!! Wahoooo! Wednesday! https://t.co/rhi2WPs1SK — Lara Jill Miller (@LaraJillMiller) April 27, 2023

One of the creators of The Ghost and Molly McGee, Bob Roth, also took to Twitter to share his excitement for Libby/Miller’s performance.

.@LaraJillMiller absolutely slayed this one — Can’t wait for you all to see it! — Bob Roth (@automaticgravy) April 27, 2023

The Ghost and Molly McGee currently is in the midst of its second season, and we’ve actually already seen a ghost version of Libby, kind of, in one of the recent episodes, which you can find out more about here.

