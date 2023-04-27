Heroes & Villains Channels the Force for New “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Collection

It won’t be long before Star Wars fans can dive into the untold adventures of former Jedi, Ahsoka Tano in her new standalone series Ahsoka. In anticipation of the upcoming show, Heroes & Villains have introduced a stunning, unique apparel collection themed to the heroine that will have everyone channeling the Force.
What’s Happening:
- One of the first Ahsoka-inspired apparel collections to debut hails from Heroes & Villains and features a gorgeous ombre color scheme in shades of blue and white that represent the markings on her iconic montrals. The collection includes:
- Tees
- Sweaters
- Handbags
- Leggings
- And more
- Bold colors, large lettering and distinct symbols tied to Ahsoka are featured throughout the collection and select items even include Aurebesh lettering with phrases like “Fight Like A Girl” and “I Am No Jedi.”
- Ahsoka’s unique look and athletic, functional style provides plenty of inspiration for this collection and translates well across a range of products including a sleek leather bomber jacket, comfy wide leg pants, a roomy cowl-neck sweater and boxy tees.
- Guests will find the Ahsoka collection available now on HeroesVillains.com and prices range from $36.00-$140.00.
- Links to some of our favorite styles can be found below.
