Ways to Celebrate Mom at Disney Springs, Just in Time for Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day coming up, Disney Springs will be celebrating mom in early May, with a little help from AdventHealth.

What’s Happening:

Disney has shared

Visit Town Center to write mom a heartfelt message on “bloomable” postcards from AdventHealth for Women, from 12:00-8:00 p.m. daily between April 28th and May 14th.

When you’re done, simply drop your note in the nearby mailbox (stamps provided by Disney). When mom receives the postcard in the mail, she’ll find seeds in the paper itself that will bloom into beautiful flowers!

Strike a pose or snap a selfie in front of the “Mom!” photo op, located around the corner from the Welcome Center in Town Center.

Disney PhotoPass photographers will be on hand with some fun props (available on the weekends).

Don’t forget to tag your photos with #AdventHealthforWomen and #DisneySprings.

While Disney Springs Kids Club happens every Saturday morning, you can enjoy a bit of extra fun on April 29th, May 6th and May 13th with complimentary face painting for the whole family (available while supplies last).

Disney Springs is the place to find the perfect gift for mom. From a Mrs. Incredible Mother’s Day pin, to sentimental cards and keepsakes, and even an adorable Pandora charm, there’s plenty of ways to treat mom.