Photos: Newly Refurbished Wish Lounge At Disneyland Park

Just ahead of World Wish Day tomorrow, April 29th, Disneyland Park has unveiled not only a new set of Main Street U.S.A. windows, but a redone Wish lounge at the park.

The Wish Lounge, which serves as a calming respite in Disneyland park for wish kids and their families during their visits to the resort, is located adjacent to First Aid at the park, at the end of the east side of Main Street U.S.A.

In addition to designing the windows, Walt Disney Imagineering worked with artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios to bring to life this incredible wish lounge inspired by the visual style and characters from Disney Animation’s upcoming animated film, Wish, releasing November 2023.

For more than 40 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together to make life-changing wishes come true for children facing critical illnesses.

Wishes for children and their families in these stressful situations can be transformative moments during a child’s treatment. Wishes renew hope and uplift spirits, and bring a child’s family, care team and community closer together.

Disney is the largest wish granter in the world for Make-A-Wish, having made nearly 150,000 wishes come true from all parts of the company, including across our parks, resorts and cruise ships. In fact, Make-A-Wish’s first official wish included a visit to Disneyland park in 1981, beginning a shared journey of bringing joy to children and families who need it most for years to come.