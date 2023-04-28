“Return of the Jedi” Star Wars Collection by Kith Launches May 4th; Sneak Peek in NYC on May 3rd

The best fans in the entire galaxy are counting down the days to May the Fourth and when they can fully celebrate Star Wars Day in style! Dozens of terrific merchandise collections have already been revealed and there’s more on the way. Fashion brand Kith is bringing fans a fun apparel and home goods assortment inspired by the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi launching next week.

What’s Happening:

Kith has announced its new Star Wars-inspired collection of adults and kids’ apparel, accessories, and home goods in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi .

Archival illustrations, graphics and movie posters were reimagined through Kith’s lens to create a range of designs with premium execution. Standouts in the collection include: Anniversary Varsity Jacket Jedi Varsity Jacket Stormtrooper Coaches Jacket C-3PO Quarter Zip pull-over

This collection marks the second collaboration between Lucasfilm and Kith and launches on Star Wars Day, May the 4th, at Kith shops globally and on Kith.com .

. The collection will also release at Kith’s shop-in- shops at Bergdorf Goodman, Hirshleifers, and Selfridges.

NYC Launch on May 3rd:

To celebrate the launch of the collection, Kith will host a special first-look event on May 3rd at the Village East by Angelika Theater in New York City.

on May 3rd at the in New York City. Kith will debut the collection one-day early with a full takeover of the theater that will evoke the spirit of when S tar Wars: Return of the Jedi first debuted in 1983, with guests enjoying a screening of the film on the big screen, themed food and beverage, and more.

first debuted in 1983, with guests enjoying a screening of the film on the big screen, themed food and beverage, and more. Tickets to attend are free and will only be available via drawings exclusively on the Kith App.

The drawings go live at 9AM EDT on Friday, April 28th and close at 11:59PM EDT on Sunday, April 30th.

Attendees will be selected by 12PM EDT on Monday, May 1st, and will be notified via email and on the Kith App.

