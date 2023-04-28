Shanghai Disney Resort to Hold Marvel Fan Fest Next Month

Guests at the Shanghai Disney Resort can celebrate all things Marvel alongside their favorite Disney characters this summer as part of Marvel Fan Fest this May.

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort has taken to their official Instagram account with the help of our favorite Disney friends to announce that Marvel Fan Fest is on its way, set to arrive in the park in May.

As part of the festivities, favorite Disney friends – Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Chip, Dale, Goofy, and Pluto – will be dressed to the nines showing their fandom for their favorite characters.

While in these special outfits, they will be showing off their special dance moves on stage in Tomorrowland, themed to their favorite Marvel Super Hero.

Beyond that, Shanghai Disney Resort has also shared that the park will be getting a whole range of new Marvel-themed merchandise, Marvel-themed food and beverage, special decor around the park and so much more.

Outside of the special Marvel Fan Fest, guests to Shanghai Disneyland Park can head over to the Marvel Universe to celebrate all things Marvel. A special attraction located in the Gardens of Imagination, guests can stroll through a collection of items featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as encounter their favorite Marvel heroes, including dedicated selfie locations for meet and greets with Spider-Man and Captain America, as well as the chance to become Iron Man.