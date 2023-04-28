Feel the Force with New Star Wars “Return of the Jedi” Collection from Kith

The best fans in the entire galaxy are counting down the days to May the Fourth when they can fully celebrate Star Wars Day in style! High-end fashion brand, Kith, is joining the fun too and is previewing a new apparel and home goods collection inspired by the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi.

One of the best parts of Star Wars Day is the introduction of merchandise collections featuring characters from the beloved Star Wars universe.

This year, Kith is bringing the galaxy far, far away to their line of apparel with new styles for adults, kids and the home.

The brand announced a new Star Wars-inspired collection designed in celebration of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi that boasts impressive prints and patterns that seem to have jumped right off the screen.

Archival illustrations, graphics and movie posters were reimagined through Kith’s lens to create a range of designs with premium execution.

This collection marks the second collaboration between Lucasfilm and Kith and launches on Star Wars Day, May the 4th, at Kith shops globally and on Kith.com

The collection will also release at Kith’s shop-in- shops at Bergdorf Goodman, Hirshleifers, and Selfridges.

Apparel for Every Faction

The Jedi Varsity Jacket is also satin-lined and is constructed with Italian Manteco wool fabric, highlighting green & red lightsaber patches and “For the Rebellion” embroidery on the front, as well as a prominent Yoda patch on the back.

is also satin-lined and is constructed with Italian Manteco wool fabric, highlighting green & red lightsaber patches and “For the Rebellion” embroidery on the front, as well as a prominent Yoda patch on the back. The Anniversary Varsity Jacket, crafted from heavyweight Italian Manteco wool fabric and fully satin-lined, features all-over Return of the Jedi-themed embroidery and patches complimented by Swarovski crystals.

The Stormtrooper Coaches Jacket, crafted from custom woven tapestry jacquard, showcases an all-over stormtrooper design, Kith-branded metal snap closures on the front, and a Kith classic logo at the chest.

The C-3PO Quarter Zip pull-over, made from premium 450GSM cotton fleece with a heavy stone wash, spotlights all-over artwork of C-3PO being worshiped by the Ewoks and is finished with a Kith-branded Excella zipper collar.

Around the Home

Kith’s Star Wars collection is complete with a variety of accessories and decorative household goods, including cookie jars, wall posters, and wall clocks.

The 100% ceramic character designs include a soft-touch finished Darth Vader cookie jar, a metallic glaze-finished Stormtrooper cookie jar, and a custom glaze-finished Boba Fett cookie jar.

The 36″x24″ wall posters highlight Darth Vader , Yoda , and Japanese lettering Return of the Jedi designs.

, , and Japanese lettering designs. Gloss-finished wall clocks feature co-branded Millennium Falcon and Darth Vader–inspired designs.

The headwear offering consists of custom Kith-branded and 59FIFTY New Era caps in a variety of premium fabrics, all highlighting galactic motifs and co-branding throughout.

