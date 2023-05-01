Disney Cruise Line Celebrates Its “Silver Anniversary at Sea” with Entertainment, Treats, Character Looks and More

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Disney Cruise Line and their “Silver Anniversary at Sea” season kicks off today. The Disney Parks Blog shared a look at all of the festivities and offerings available on a Disney Cruise during this celebration.

Anniversary sailings aboard the Disney Wish began today, but these offerings will be coming to each ship throughout the coming weeks.

The celebration will come with its own signature color – Shimmering Seas. Of course, all of your favorite Disney friends will be celebrating in brand new outfits featuring this new color.

Guests will also be encouraged to don their own shimmering ensembles and share their looks using #DCL25.

On Instagram, a few special shimmering stickers will ba available to add to your stories.

A signature song, titled “Shimmering Seas,” has also been created for the “Silver Anniversary at Sea.”

Of course, there will be some celebratory treats as well, including: Mickey chocolate sphere Chocolate cream cookie Captain Minnie crisped rice treat

Plus, signature desserts in the family dining venues will be getting a tasty enhancement with a special 25th chocolate piece to add to their already stunning presentation.

A signature cocktail, called the Jubilee by the Sea, will be available at select lounges and will feature a sparkly, silver dusting and a shimmering blue sugar rim.

Special anniversary Coca-Cola bottles, specialty coffee mug, 25th anniversary beer mug and a “Silver Anniversary at Sea” popcorn bucket will also be available.

During most Bahamian, Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises this summer that are four nights and longer, a new fireworks show will dazzle guests with tunes of iconic and beloved Disney music and the new signature song.

Disney will also be reimagining the time-honored tradition of a Captain’s Reception into the Shimmering Seas Soiree, a regal gathering with all the pomp and circumstance this milestone deserves.

On one evening each cruise, guests will be invited to join their ship’s captain, cruise director and some favorite Disney friends in the atrium for a festive anniversary toast.

The ships will also be decked out with shimmering decor and the Disney Cruise Line terminals will see some shimmering touches as well.

Shimmering blue accents will adorn each ship’s atrium, while a special anniversary icon will provide the picture-perfect backdrop for a commemorative photo.

Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s private island in The Bahamas, is also getting in on the celebration with anniversary decorations, along with a special surprise shimmering makeover to Mount Rustmore.

And of course, there will be plenty of special merchandise, including a new Loungefly backpack and ear headband, new clothing pieces – including a spirit jersey and embroidered Nike polo – and a new line of commemorative jewelry.

A new membership tier, Pearl, was added to the Castaway Club.

With the launch of Pearl today, cruisers who have sailed on at least 25 Disney Cruise Line vacations will have access to more rewards and perks than ever before, including unlimited digital downloads from Disney Cruise Line professional photographer

Castaway Club members of all tiers who sail during the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” this summer will also receive a limited-edition framed art print to commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

The design was created by Disney artist Joe Kaminski, whose work is featured in The Art of Disney galleries, Disney resort hotels and Disney Cruise Line ships.

Sailings featuring “Silver Anniversary at Sea” festivities kick off across the fleet this month and will sail through September.