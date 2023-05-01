Give Your Wardrobe a Disney Boost with Mickey Mouse & Co. x Outdoor Voices Collection at shopDisney

The athleisure wear trend is definitely in and this spring and summer Disney fans can add some colorful fun to their wardrobe with a new Mickey-inspired collection by Outdoor Voices.

What’s Happening:

No matter the occasion or setting, Mickey Mouse and his pals always bring the fun vibes and the latest apparel collection to celebrate the crew is no exception.

Outdoor Voices is bringing the energy and charm of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy to their signature line of athletic dresses, shorts and exercise gear designed with fans in mind.

Guests can swing by shopDisney to check out the full lineup of brightly colored clothing that’s perfect for relaxing on a Disney Vacation, participating in a runDisney race, or just getting your daily steps in at home and on the court.

Mens styles include a high stride short and tourist shirt (button down); while ladies selections include an exercise dress, shorts, leggings, and sports bras.

The Mickey Mouse & Co. x Outdoor Voices Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $78.00-$148.00.

Mickey Mouse Snacks Short for Women by Outdoor Voices – $98.00

Available in sizes XXS-3XL

Mickey Mouse Snacks Bra for Women by Outdoor Voices – $78.00

Available in sizes XXS-XL

Goofy Snacks Legging for Women by Outdoor Voices – $148.00

Available in sizes XXS-3XL

Goofy Snacks Bra for Women by Outdoor Voices – $78.00

Available in sizes XXS-XL

Minnie Mouse The Exercise Dress for Women by Outdoor Voices – $118.00

Available in sizes XXS-3XL

Goofy The Exercise Dress for Women by Outdoor Voices – $118.00

Available in sizes XXS-3XL

Goofy SolarCool Tourist Shirt for Men by Outdoor Voices – $98.00

Available in sizes XS-3XL

Goofy High Stride Shorts for Men by Outdoor Voices – $78.00