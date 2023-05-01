Walt Disney World Celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with “A World of Voices”

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Walt Disney World is celebrating “A World of Voices” all month long, featuring live entertainment, delicious dining and authentic cultural experiences.

Two new pieces of art have been added to Disney Springs

French uses texture and bright colors to create captivating graffiti art. She hopes her work inspires other Asian-American women to follow their own dreams.

Hem is excited to make his mark at Disney Springs after originally starting his career as a character artist for Disney. He hopes guests who visit the Art Walk take a moment to explore the little details hidden throughout his work and experience the joy of childhood.

The newest Asian American artists join a diverse roster, including Eric Tan, Stacey Aoyama and Leah Abucayan.

Elsewhere in Disney Springs, the Disney Springs Kids Club

Plus, there will be a variety of amazing musical acts performing live at the Orange Node, representing various Asian American Pacific Islander music and dance: DJ Pram featuring two Bollywood-style dancers: May 4, May 11, May 18 and May 25 Lahjit, a Salt Lake City, Utah band that plays music from various genres: May 7 and May 8 The Collective, a high-energy vocal group that celebrates boy bands and K-pop (short for Korean pop music) sensations from throughout history: May 14, May 15, May 28 and May 29 NETANE Polynesian Productions, whose performances feature authentic Polynesian dances from the Pacific islands of Hawaii, Tahiti, Samoa and more: May 21 and May 22



Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Moana .

. Of course, Animal Kingdom guests can also meet with Moana

Some new food and beverage items have made their way to restaurants throughout Walt Disney World for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Various quick service restaurants at Walt Disney World hotels will feature the Korean Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu.

This homestyle Korean comfort food dish features double-fried chicken thighs tossed with Gochujang sauce, sesame seeds, green onions and namasu (pickled cucumbers).

Walt Disney World hotel pool bars and restaurants are introducing the Pad Thai Fizz. Featuring Asian-American-owned Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, this unique drink is inspired by the tangy flavors of traditional Pad Thai.

And for dessert, Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs is serving up a Philippines-inspired treat – Ube Pianono (seen above), an ube roulade cake filled with cinnamon banana mousse and ube buttercream.

Finally, there are some exciting new Magic Shots and props to plus-up your photos with Disney PhotoPass Service. At the Disney PhotoPass Studio in Disney Springs, you can pose in front of a virtual background inspired by Chinese-Canadian Meilin “Mei” Lee from Turning Red .

. Another background features a scene inspired by Moana, plus there’s a new prop from the film.

Over at the Magic Kingdom EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios Big Hero 6 in a special Magic Shot.