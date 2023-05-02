Photos: Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

Tonight is the first of several special events at Disneyland Park, Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite! The special event returns for the most nights ever (all of which were sold out as of press time), and bring Star Wars to life during the nite at the park.

Guests in attendance can be wowed watching “Star Wars: Celebrate the Nite” as fireworks illuminate the skies above Disneyland. This pyrotechnic spectacle is set to the powerful music of Star Wars films. Prepare for Captain Phasma and her Stormtroopers during the March of the First Order in Tomorrowland, as they search for a Resistance spy.

Guests may encounter travelers across the galaxy like Tusken Raiders and Jawas.

They can also attend the Lightsaber Instructional demonstration, where they will learn to handle a lightsaber through a series of elite moves, sure to bring out their inner Jedi!

Dynamic photo backdrops featuring some of the galaxy’s favorite heroes and villains, are also offered, captured by Disney PhotoPass photographers at the party. Explore themed snacks such as galactic churros and other out-of-this-world sweets!

Event Guidemap

Event Lanyard

Stay tuned for more from Star Wars Nite!