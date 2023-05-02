LEGO X-Wing Starfighter Ultimate Collector Series Set Coming to shopDisney on May 4th

Can you feel it? Star Wars Day is almost here! As fans around the world gather in person and virtually to celebrate May the 4th, LEGO will make this day even better as the X-Wing Starfighter – Star Wars – Ultimate Collector Series comes to shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Day is going to be full of surprises, but it’s also nice to get a heads up on what to expect. Fortunately, shopDisney is clueing guests into some new releases that will be launching on May the 4th such as a special set from LEGO.

Since 1999, LEGO has been bringing fans an exciting range of sets and Minifigures inspired by the Star Wars universe and this year, they’re adding the X-Wing Starfighter to their Ultimate Collector Series line.

Designed for the adult collector, this range of Star Wars LEGO sets are made up of thousands of LEGO bricks and create detailed replications of the galaxy’s most loved ships and locales.

The X-Wing Starfighter features 1,949 pieces, a display plaque noting technical specs of the X-Wing, and Minifigures of the galaxy’s greatest duo: Luke Skywalker and R2-D2.

The LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter Ultimate Collector Series set will be available at shopDisney

Check back soon for a link to the LEGO set.

LEGO X-Wing Starfighter Ultimate Collector Series – Star Wars – $239.99

H: 11" (27cm)

W: 18" (44cm)

D: 22" (55cm)

More Ultimate Collector Series on shopDisney:

Good news! You don’t have to wait to start or grow your LEGO Star Wars collection, there are three amazing sets available now on shopDisney.

LEGO Republic Gunship Ultimate Collector Series 75309 – Star Wars – $399.99

LEGO AT-AT 75313 – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Ultimate Collector Series – $849.99

Millennium Falcon LEGO – Ultimate Millennium Falcon LEGO Set – $849.99

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!