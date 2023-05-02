Off the Hook Poolside Dining Will Offer Breakfast Starting May 17

Beginning May 17, guests can grab breakfast at Off the Hook at Disney’s Aulani Resort.
What's Happening:
- Beginning May 17, Off the Hook poolside dining at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa will offer a casual, grab-and-go breakfast and coffee bar from 6 – 10 a.m. daily with a delicious menu including Mickey waffles, buttermilk pancakes, French toast, eggs and more.
- As part of this change, Wailana Bar will no longer offer coffee as of May 17 and updated hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for their normal full bar service and takeaway menu options.
- Off the Hook is located in the Waikolohe Valley pool area, near the entrance to the beach. It’s also adjacent to ‘AMA‘AMA – Contemporary Island Cooking.