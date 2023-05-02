Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, National Geographic Logo, “Tangled” Supporting Cast

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the eighteenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which presents a D23 Exclusive, National Geographic and some miscellaneous fun.

shopDisney's Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.

Our favorite retailer, shopDisney, is bringing fans a new selection of styles with a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 exclusive, a Tangled design and pins celebrating food.

exclusive, a design and pins celebrating food. D23 Gold Members can once again secure an exclusive pin starring the talking dog Cosmo who pals around with the Guardians.

Another brand getting some attention this week is National Geographic with a simple design of their logo that will look great on a jacket, bag, or pin board.

We also get a new “supporting cast” pin showcasing the characters from Tangled; as well a Food-D’s collectible with Figaro from Pinocchio; and a National Pizza Party Day with Lilo, Stitch and Nani!

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99-$19.99.

with individual pins selling for $14.99-$19.99. Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

On this fine Tuesday we have a D23 Exclusive, a National Geographic logo pin and an assortment of Disney designs featuring a film’s supporting cast, National Pizza Party Day and a fantastic food feast

D23 Exclusive

D23-Exclusive Cosmo Pin – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – Limited Edition – $18.99

National Geographic

National Geographic Logo Pin – $14.99

Supporting Cast and Foodie Fun

Tangled Supporting Cast Pin – $17.99

Design includes Flynn Rider, Pascal, Maximus, King Frederic, Queen Arianna, the Stabbington Brothers, Hook Hand Thug and Short Thug

Figaro Pin – Pinocchio – Food-D’s – Limited Edition – $19.99

Lilo & Stitch National Pizza Party Day 2023 Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

