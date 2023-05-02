Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, National Geographic Logo, “Tangled” Supporting Cast

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the eighteenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which presents a D23 Exclusive, National Geographic and some miscellaneous fun.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- Our favorite retailer, shopDisney, is bringing fans a new selection of styles with a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 exclusive, a Tangled design and pins celebrating food.
- D23 Gold Members can once again secure an exclusive pin starring the talking dog Cosmo who pals around with the Guardians.
- Another brand getting some attention this week is National Geographic with a simple design of their logo that will look great on a jacket, bag, or pin board.
- We also get a new “supporting cast” pin showcasing the characters from Tangled; as well a Food-D’s collectible with Figaro from Pinocchio; and a National Pizza Party Day with Lilo, Stitch and Nani!
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99-$19.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Pin-Tastic Tuesday
On this fine Tuesday we have a D23 Exclusive, a National Geographic logo pin and an assortment of Disney designs featuring a film’s supporting cast, National Pizza Party Day and a fantastic food feast
D23 Exclusive
D23-Exclusive Cosmo Pin – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – Limited Edition – $18.99
National Geographic
National Geographic Logo Pin – $14.99
Supporting Cast and Foodie Fun
Tangled Supporting Cast Pin – $17.99
- Design includes Flynn Rider, Pascal, Maximus, King Frederic, Queen Arianna, the Stabbington Brothers, Hook Hand Thug and Short Thug
Figaro Pin – Pinocchio – Food-D’s – Limited Edition – $19.99
Lilo & Stitch National Pizza Party Day 2023 Pin – Limited Release – $17.99
More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:
- A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.
- The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!
- Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page to see what pins debuted throughout the campaign.
Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!