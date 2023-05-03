“P.K.’s Places” Debuts Today Exclusively on ESPN+

The latest entry in the Peyton’s Places franchise, P.K.’s Places, debuted today, exclusively on ESPN+, and will feature appearances from Martin Brodeur, Ray Bourque, Pat Maroon, Gary Bettman, Chris Chelios, Kenan Thompson, and Josh Duhamel.

P.K. Subban hosts P.K.’s Places, a hockey-centric expansion of the Peyton’s Places franchise, exclusively on ESPN+, where he explores the history of professional hockey. Through conversations with hockey legends of the past and present and celebrities who love the game, P.K. will showcase what makes hockey popular from backyards to major stadiums.

Episode 1 of the ESPN+ Original show is available now on ESPN+. In episode 1, P.K. Subban meets up with Peyton Manning and tries to convince him that the Stanley Cup is the best championship trophy in professional sports. While Peyton enjoys a day with the cup, P.K. heads to Boston to learn about Ray Bourque's Stanley Cup victory. Guests this season will include Martin Brodeur, Ray Bourque, Pat Maroon, Gary Bettman, Chris Chelios, Kenan Thompson, and Josh Duhamel.

P.K.’s Places is produced by NHL Productions in collaboration with ESPN+. The series is executive produced by Omaha Productions, along with the other shows in the Places franchise: Peyton’s Places (football), Eli’s Places (college football), Abby’s Places (soccer), Rowdy’s Places (competitive fighting), Big Papi’s Places (baseball), and Vince’s Places (basketball).

P.K. Subban: “I’m excited to bring fans into the history and traditions of hockey in P.K.’s Places. We’re featuring so many incredible current players, legends, coaches, and the biggest celebrity fans.”

Peyton Manning: "The story of ice hockey is filled with wild superstitions and endless passion. P.K. 's Places will uncover all that makes the game so special and why the biggest moments seem so indelible."

Episode 1: The Stanley Cup

P.K. Subban meets up with Peyton Manning and tries to convince him that the Stanley Cup is the best championship trophy in professional sports. While Peyton enjoys a day with the cup, P.K. heads to Boston to learn about Ray Bourque’s Stanley Cup victory.

P.K. meets up with Stanley Cup champion Yvan Cournoyer, and discovers why Montreal is the Mecca of hockey. Later, P.K. goes head-to-head with Nick Suzuki, his former teammate, and current Canadiens captain.

P.K. meets up with Pat Maroon to talk playoff beards and other unique hockey playoff traditions. Later, Howie Mandel and P.K. play a game of “Hockey’s Got Traditions,” to determine if the NHL has the best traditions in all of sports.

P.K. and his dad discuss the beauty of outdoor rinks. Later, P.K. and Jordan Staal reminisce about the best outdoor hockey moments.

P.K. gets a lesson from Kevin Weekes on the art of the goalie, one of the most important positions on the ice. And after being issued a challenge from former goalie Chico Resch, P.K. gets a lesson on the position from one of the greatest goaltenders of all-time, Martin Brodeur.

When challenged by Chris Chelios to see who has the hardest shot, P.K. seeks help from Mighty Ducks legend Kenan Thompson, where he learns the knuckle puck and traces the origins of the slapshot.

P.K. and Darryl Sittler visit an old-fashioned hat shop to learn about the legend of the hat trick tradition. Later, the two head to the original location of Maple Leaf Gardens, where they discuss Sittler’s historic 10-point game.

P.K. sits down with Roman Josi to learn about the unique role of the hockey enforcer and its place in today’s game. Later, P.K. meets up with former NHL enforcer, Georges Laraque, to gain perspective on the history of the position.

Hockey legend Phil Esposito joins P.K. and shares how the Tampa Bay Lightning was the start of the NHL’s 90s expansion. Later, P.K. meets up with Lightning player Alex Killorn, followed by Coach Jon Cooper and superfan Josh Duhamel, to learn more about playing ice hockey in sunny Florida.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman sits down with P.K. to discuss the history of the game, the impact of TV broadcasts, and the players who have had a lasting impact on the sport.

