“The Muppets Mayhem” Will Debut on Disney+ One Week From Today

In just one week, The Muppets Mayhem will debut all ten episodes on Disney+. Electric Mayhem shared on their Twitter page some photos to get you excited about the series.

What’s Happening:

The Muppets Mayhem will be streaming all ten episodes starting May 10 only on Disney+.

will be streaming all ten episodes starting May 10 only on Disney+. Here are some photos to get you excited about the new series.

About The Muppets Mayhem: