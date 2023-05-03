“The Muppets Mayhem” Will Debut on Disney+ One Week From Today

In just one week, The Muppets Mayhem will debut all ten episodes on Disney+. Electric Mayhem shared on their Twitter page some photos to get you excited about the series.
What’s Happening:
- The Muppets Mayhem will be streaming all ten episodes starting May 10 only on Disney+.
- Here are some photos to get you excited about the new series.
About The Muppets Mayhem:
- The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.
- With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.