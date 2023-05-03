Disney PhotoPass to Introduce New Star Wars Photo Experiences For May 4th at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney PhotoPass is revealing their special offerings that Star Wars fans can experience starting on May 4th at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at DIsney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

To help celebrate the Star Wars fun of May the 4th, Disney PhotoPass is launching a number of new photo opportunities to partake in at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World

Starting tomorrow in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests will be able to find these new PhotoPass shots, but don’t worry! If you aren’t able to make it to the park for the festivities tomorrow, the opportunities and experiences from Disney PhotoPass will continue to be available after the May 4th festivities conclude.

At various locations throughout the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests will be able to participate in a special Star Wars “magic shot” featuring Grogu and other characters presented as holograms.

Other magic shots will also be available featuring BB8, and other fun droids from the Star Wars universe.

Guests will also be able to use new Disney PhotoPass Lenses in the My Disney Experience app that will allow them to don the helmet familiar to Bounty Hunters in the Star Wars Universe, becoming some of their favorite characters from many a Star Wars title.