Boba Fett Joins Ravensburger’s Star Wars Villainous Line

Boba Fett is joining Ravensburger's Star Wars Villainous Line.
What’s Happening:
- Power up those shields, princess: Boba Fett is coming to Star Wars Villainous.
- Ravensburger, acclaimed publisher behind award-winning board games and high-quality toys and puzzles, today announced that the galaxy’s most infamous bounty hunter is the cover star of Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy, the second installment in the Star Wars Villainous line.
- Ravensburger has also launched Star Wars Villainous puzzles with original art inspired by the award-winning board game Star Wars (Power of the Dark Side) Villainous.
- Characters include Darth Vader, Moff Gideon, Asajj Ventress, General Grievous and Kylo Ren, and are available for purchase on Amazon now.
- In Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy, players will choose to play with one of three iconic Villains from the Star Wars galaxy, including Boba Fett.
- Depending on their Villain’s unique power, players will use their Villain’s “Ambition” to perform actions that power effects based on the Villain’s use of the Force, strategic leadership, or sheer luck.
- The game also incorporates Villain-specific missions and rules for iconic ships and transports from all corners of the Star Wars galaxy.
- Additional gameplay details, including the game’s two other playable Villains, will be revealed this June alongside the game’s pre-order.
- Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy is suggested for players ages 10 and up and will be available at retail in August, MSRP $29.99.
What They’re Saying:
- “As we near 4 million Villainous games sold worldwide, we are excited to expand the Star Wars Villainous galaxy, with Boba Fett, the most highly requested Villain in the galaxy,” says Florian Baldenhofer, International Category Director of Ravensburger. “But Boba Fett isn't the only beloved bad guy for hire in ‘Scum and Villainy,’ as we’ll reveal two more notorious Star Wars characters that fans are sure to recognize.”