Disney Cruise Line Introduces Early Online Check-In Based On Castaway Club Tier

Disney Cruise Line has introduced a new Castaway Club benefit, earlier online check-in based on the level of the Castaway Club membership.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has announced a new online check-in process that will allow earlier check-ins based on passenger’s Castaway Club Membership Level.

Castaway Club is Disney Cruise Line’s way of recognizing Guests who have sailed with the line. If you've ever been on a Disney cruise, you're already a member—plus you’re eligible to receive exclusive at-home and onboard benefits that can make your next cruise even more magical. In this case, Early check-in benefits.

The following are the new online check-in windows: Pearl and Concierge – 40 Days prior to sailing Platinum – 38 Days prior to sailing Gold – 35 Days prior to sailing Silver – 33 Days prior to sailing All Guests – 30 Days prior to sailing

There are different levels in the Castaway Club tiers. After a single sailing aboard Disney Cruise Line, guests become Silver Castaway Club members, from there the tiers are as follows: Gold Member – After Completing 5 Sailings Platinum Member – After Completing 10 Sailings Pearl Member – After Completing 25 Sailings.

Disney Cruise Line recently introduced the newest tier, Pearl, as part of the 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration at Sea festivities. As the line’s biggest fans, Pearl members will unlock new at-home and onboard benefits, including booking new itineraries 4 days before the general public, adding cruise activities 123 days prior to sailing, Complimentary Unlimited Digital Photo Package, Plus, all Silver, Gold and Platinum Castaway Club Member Benefits.