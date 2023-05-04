Enter for a Chance to Win a Dream Star Wars Vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort

If you have been dreaming of a voyage on the Halcyon with Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, you have a chance to win not only that adventure but other incredible prizes. You can enter once daily between now and May 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET and must be 18 or older.
- In celebration of Disney100, shopDisney is bringing you even more magic than ever before.
- Enter the Star Wars Galactic shopDisney Sweepstakes for a chance to win an exciting Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser 2-night voyage, a 3-night Walt Disney World Resort vacation, and four Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge legacy LIGHTSABER hilts from shopDisney.
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser immersive adventure is a revolutionary 2-night experience where you are the hero.
- You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own.
- It’s like nothing else you’ve ever experienced: part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game and yet so much more.
- 2-night voyage aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for up to four (4) people
- 3-night stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel for up to four (4) people
- Up to four (4) 3-Day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper Option
- One (1) CSL Portrait Experience for up to four (4) people consisting of a 30-minute session
- One (1) excursion to the Droid Depot at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
- One (1) Plo Koon Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt
- One (1) Maul (Shadow Collection) Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt
- One (1) Darth Sidious Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt
- One (1) Reforged Skywalker LIGHTSABER Hilt
- One (1) $500 Disney Gift Card to help you prepare for your galactic adventure
- Up to four (4) roundtrip coach airfares (if Winner resides outside of a 250 mile radius of the Walt Disney World Resort) subject to possible layovers
