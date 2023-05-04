Enter for a Chance to Win a Dream Star Wars Vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort

If you have been dreaming of a voyage on the Halcyon with Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, you have a chance to win not only that adventure but other incredible prizes. You can enter once daily between now and May 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET and must be 18 or older.

What's Happening:

In celebration of Disney100, shopDisney is bringing you even more magic than ever before.

Enter the Star Wars Galactic shopDisney Sweepstakes for a chance to win an exciting Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser 2-night voyage, a 3-night Walt Disney World Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser immersive adventure is a revolutionary 2-night experience where you are the hero.

You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own.

It’s like nothing else you’ve ever experienced: part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game and yet so much more.

Prize:

2-night voyage aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for up to four (4) people

3-night stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel for up to four (4) people

Up to four (4) 3-Day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper Option

One (1) CSL Portrait Experience for up to four (4) people consisting of a 30-minute session

One (1) excursion to the Droid Depot at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

One (1) Plo Koon Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt

One (1) Maul (Shadow Collection) Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt

One (1) Darth Sidious Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt

One (1) Reforged Skywalker LIGHTSABER Hilt

One (1) $500 Disney Gift Card to help you prepare for your galactic adventure

Up to four (4) roundtrip coach airfares (if Winner resides outside of a 250 mile radius of the Walt Disney World Resort) subject to possible layovers