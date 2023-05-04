Disneyland Pauses Fantasmic! Performances Through May 28th

Another update from the shores of Disneyland’s Rivers of America as fans wait for the return of the wildly popular Fantasmic! Nighttime spectacular at the park leaves them waiting at least through most of the month.
What’s Happening:
- Though originally revealed to be paused at least through May 14th, Disneyland has now said that performances of the popular nighttime spectacular, Fantasmic!, have been paused through at least May 28th.
- The show, a popular offering at the park for over three decades, has been updated over the years drawing fans and devotees who make it a point to watch the show upon every visit.
- A high profile incident that took place on Sunday, April 22nd that saw the destruction of the climactic Maleficent Dragon prop has caused the show to be paused, and has set teams in motion to assess when they can bring back an adjusted show quickly, but more importantly, as safely as possible.
- In previous situations wherein the Maleficent Dragon was not available, those familiar with the show noticed the difference where the performer portraying Maleficent (from Sleeping Beauty) would have an extended appearance on stage, high in the sky, facing Mickey Mouse for the climax of the show. This past instance is just an example of how the show can be adjusted, and Disneyland has made no comment at this time on what the future performances of Fantasmic! Will look like.
- On Sunday, April 22nd, during the presentation of the popular nighttime spectacular, a fire erupted within the mouth of the giant prop, known for blasting a plume of fire into the Rivers of America, setting them alight in the climax of the show. The fire quickly spread throughout, and eventually burned through most of the prop, which reportedly collapsed after being extinguished. No injuries were reported in the incident.
- As the event took place in the middle of the fan-favorite show, videos of the event quickly circulated on social media garnering national attention, and being featured on local and national news broadcasts throughout the country.
