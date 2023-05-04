Marvel Comics’ Ultimate Universe Begins Anew in “Ultimate Invasion”

Next month, readers will witness a transformation of Marvel characters and storytelling that could only come from two of the industry’s greatest visionaries, writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Bryan Hitch, in "Ultimate Invasion #1.

The start of a redefining four-issue saga, "Ultimate Invasion #1″ will see the heroes of the Marvel Universe clash with one of the few survivors of the Ultimate Universe (which met its doom in 2015’s Secret Wars), a confrontation that ends with the promise of something all-new and vastly different than anything that’s come before.

Fans can get their first look into this revolutionary new project this Saturday in “Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1.”

With a print run of nearly 500,000 copies, this issue will showcase a dramatic scene from "Ultimate Invasion #1″ where the Maker presents Miles Morales with an offer he may not be able to refuse, while the reunited Illuminati desperately tries to shut down the Maker’s attempt to reshape the Marvel Universe.

In the coming weeks, readers will behold a glimpse into this breathtaking new world and get reintroduced to new versions of familiar characters in a thrilling trailer.

Check out all the covers along with interior art and an all-new teaser image that utilizes a data graphic from the debut issue, and pick up "Ultimate Invasion #1″ on June 21.

What they’re saying: