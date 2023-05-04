New “Alice in Wonderland” Collection From Disney and Vera Bradley

If you are a fan of Alice in Wonderland, you will love the new collection from Disney and Vera Bradley.

What’s Happening:

  • A new adventure begins with a nostalgic collection celebrating 100 years of wonder.
  • Explore classic styles (and a few new additions, too!) filled with beloved characters from your favorite classic Disney films.
  • Here are a few of the limited-edition items.

Disney Vera Tote Bag in Recycled Cotton

  • $155
  • This style is made from our Recycled Cotton and features embroidered details.
  • Consciously crafted with recycled cotton
  • Embroidered detail
  • Exterior features a hidden top slip pocket and a hidden side zip pocket
  • Interior features six slip pockets
  • Zip closure

Disney Small Backpack in Recycled Cotton

  • $115
  • Consciously crafted with recycled cotton
  • Embroidered detail
  • Exterior features two slip pockets and a zip pocket
  • Interior features a zip pocket
  • Zip closure
  • Capacity 9 L
  • Dimensions: 9.0" w x 12.0" h x 4.75" d with 32.5" adjustable strap and 2.75" handle drop

Disney Plush Throw Blanket in Fleece

  • $75
  • You can take a little Disney fun with you everywhere you go. And every day is a little happier and a little brighter with friends at your side. Get cozy at home with a soft and colorful blanket perfect for the living room or the bedroom.
  • 100% polyester microfleece.
  • Dimensions: 50.0" w x 80.0" h

Disney Zip ID Case in Recycled Cotton

  • $28
  • Consciously crafted with recycled cotton
  • Embroidered accents
  • ID window
  • Interior compartment
  • Key ring
  • Zip closure
  • Dimensions: 5.0" w x 3.0" h

Disney Alice in Wonderland Bag Charm

  • $30
  • You can take a little Disney fun with you everywhere you go. And every day is a little happier and a little brighter with friends at your side. Accessorize your favorite bag with this oh-so-cute bag charm.
  • Polyurethane
  • Hinged O-ring
  • Holds AirPods
  • Zip closure.
  • Dimensions: x 2.0" h