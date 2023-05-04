New “Alice in Wonderland” Collection From Disney and Vera Bradley

If you are a fan of Alice in Wonderland, you will love the new collection from Disney and Vera Bradley.

What’s Happening:

A new adventure begins with a nostalgic collection celebrating 100 years of wonder.

Explore classic styles (and a few new additions, too!) filled with beloved characters from your favorite classic Disney films.

Here are a few of the limited-edition items.

Disney Vera Tote Bag in Recycled Cotton

$155

This style is made from our Recycled Cotton and features embroidered details.

Consciously crafted with recycled cotton

Embroidered detail

Exterior features a hidden top slip pocket and a hidden side zip pocket

Interior features six slip pockets

Zip closure

Disney Small Backpack in Recycled Cotton

$115

Consciously crafted with recycled cotton

Embroidered detail

Exterior features two slip pockets and a zip pocket

Interior features a zip pocket

Zip closure

Capacity 9 L

Dimensions: 9.0" w x 12.0" h x 4.75" d with 32.5" adjustable strap and 2.75" handle drop

Disney Plush Throw Blanket in Fleece

$75

You can take a little Disney fun with you everywhere you go. And every day is a little happier and a little brighter with friends at your side. Get cozy at home with a soft and colorful blanket perfect for the living room or the bedroom.

100% polyester microfleece.

Dimensions: 50.0" w x 80.0" h

Disney Zip ID Case in Recycled Cotton

$28

Consciously crafted with recycled cotton

Embroidered accents

ID window

Interior compartment

Key ring

Zip closure

Dimensions: 5.0" w x 3.0" h

Disney Alice in Wonderland Bag Charm