New “Alice in Wonderland” Collection From Disney and Vera Bradley

If you are a fan of Alice in Wonderland, you will love the new collection from Disney and Vera Bradley.
What’s Happening:
- A new adventure begins with a nostalgic collection celebrating 100 years of wonder.
- Explore classic styles (and a few new additions, too!) filled with beloved characters from your favorite classic Disney films.
- Here are a few of the limited-edition items.
Disney Vera Tote Bag in Recycled Cotton
- $155
- This style is made from our Recycled Cotton and features embroidered details.
- Consciously crafted with recycled cotton
- Embroidered detail
- Exterior features a hidden top slip pocket and a hidden side zip pocket
- Interior features six slip pockets
- Zip closure
Disney Small Backpack in Recycled Cotton
- $115
- Consciously crafted with recycled cotton
- Embroidered detail
- Exterior features two slip pockets and a zip pocket
- Interior features a zip pocket
- Zip closure
- Capacity 9 L
- Dimensions: 9.0" w x 12.0" h x 4.75" d with 32.5" adjustable strap and 2.75" handle drop
Disney Plush Throw Blanket in Fleece
- $75
- You can take a little Disney fun with you everywhere you go. And every day is a little happier and a little brighter with friends at your side. Get cozy at home with a soft and colorful blanket perfect for the living room or the bedroom.
- 100% polyester microfleece.
- Dimensions: 50.0" w x 80.0" h
Disney Zip ID Case in Recycled Cotton
- $28
- Consciously crafted with recycled cotton
- Embroidered accents
- ID window
- Interior compartment
- Key ring
- Zip closure
- Dimensions: 5.0" w x 3.0" h
Disney Alice in Wonderland Bag Charm
- $30
- You can take a little Disney fun with you everywhere you go. And every day is a little happier and a little brighter with friends at your side. Accessorize your favorite bag with this oh-so-cute bag charm.
- Polyurethane
- Hinged O-ring
- Holds AirPods
- Zip closure.
- Dimensions: x 2.0" h