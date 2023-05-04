PBS Stations and Magnolia Network Coming to Hulu + Live TV

Hulu announced that it will be adding new channels to its core Live TV lineup, including PBS stations and Magnolia Network.

What's Happening:

Hulu announced today it is adding new channels to its core Live TV lineup including PBS Kids, local PBS affiliates, and Magnolia Network.

The new additions bolster Hulu + Live TV's robust offering, providing viewers with a full, live, and on-demand TV experience.

With 4.5 million subscribers, the streaming subscription service now includes more than 90 top channels featuring live sports, national and local news, and entertainment, Hulu's on-demand streaming library, award-winning Originals, next-day network TV shows, access to Disney+ ESPN

Local PBS stations, reaching audiences in more than 300 markets and cities across the country, will begin streaming live on Hulu + Live TV in the coming months.

PBS favorites include American Experience, Antiques Roadshow, Frontline, Great Performances, Masterpiece, Nature , and more, while PBS Kids programming helps prepare children for success in school and life through trusted, educational media, available anytime and anywhere. Subscribers can access popular series such as Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Alma's Way, and Wild Kratts as part of their base plan.

Select titles including Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Silos Baking Competition, Maine Cabin Masters , and more, will also be available to stream on-demand.

Subscribers have the ability to customize their Hulu experience with live streams and on-demand content from these channels when added to their subscription plan.

What They're Saying: