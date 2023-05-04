Soundtrack For “Star Wars: Visions Volume 2” Now Available On Streaming Platforms

In celebration of Star Wars Day and the release of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 on Disney+, fans can now listen to the soundtracks for each short in the anthology series.

In this newest volume of Star Wars Visions, artists from around the globe have continued to push the boundaries of Star Wars storytelling, by employing the most captivating animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures, the second volume offers a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of Star Wars.

The shorts included in Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 were created by the following international animation studios: El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D'art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). D'Art Shtajio's short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States).

Track Listings For Each Short:

The Pit – Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never) (Uncut Gems, Good Time),

1. Digging (3:17)

2. Despair (1:44)

3. The Climb (1:25)

4. Crystal City (1:15)

5. Seized (0:55)

6. They’ll Find Us (1:00)

7. Follow the Light (1:45)

8. Finale (2:11)

Sith – Dan Levy (I Lost My Body, Vesper),

1. Black Canvas (2:58)

2. Sith Apprentice (2:42)

3. The Chase (1:23)

4. Light and Dark (2:56)

5. Destiny (2:09)

Journey to the Dark Head – Jang Young Gyu & Lee Byung-Hoon (The Yellow Sea),

1. Ara of Dolgarak – Lee Byung-Hoon (2:36)

2. Dark Side – Lee Byung-Hoon (1:29)

3. Weapon Planet – Jang Young Gyu (0:59)

4. Ominous Reunion – Lee Byung-Hoon (2:26)

5. Journey to the Dark Head – Lee Byung-Hoon (1:14)

6. Lightsaber Duel – Lee Byung-Hoon (1:00)

7. Please Forgive Me – Lee Byung-Hoon (2:06)

8. Enlightenment – Lee Byung-Hoon (1:26)

9. Light and Hope – Jang Young Gyu (1:20)

I Am Your Mother – Jean-Marc Petsas (In Me)

1. I Am Your Mother (1:09)

2. Take the Controls (1:07)

3. You Are Embarrassing (1:25)

4. Unexpected Arrival (0:54)

5. Hanna City Flight Academy (1:03)

6. The Ryloth Roll (1:19)

The Bandits of Golak – Sneha Khanwalkar (Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, London Files).

1. Jangori Attack (2:15)

2. Alien Busker (2:33)

3. Jedi Fight (1:32)

4. Uss Paar (1:17)

In the Stars – Andrés Walker & Patricio Portius

1. Ruins (1:36)

2. Pigments (0:47)

3. Mom’s Song (1:48)

4. Altar Rock (1:34)

5. Siblings (1:13)

6. The Mining Factory Pt. 2 (1:20)

7. The Escape (2:12)

8. This Is Our Land! (3:17)

9. Mom’s Song Reprise (1:18)

10. In the Stars Outro (0:44)

Aau’s Song – Markus Wormstorm (Four Corners),

1. Aau’s Song Intro – Markus Wormstorm (0:55)

2. Run Home – Markus V Smit (1:00)

3. Ride Home – Markus V Smit (1:00)

4. Sneaky Girl – Markus Wormstorm (0:48)

5. Cave to Outside – Markus Wormstorm (2:01)

6. Healing the Kyber – Markus Wormstorm (1:45)

7. It’s a Gift – Markus V Smit (2:33)

Screecher’s Reach – Leo Pearson (Dorg Van Dango)

1. Escape (3:17)

2. Departure (3:25)

The Spy Dancer – Olivier Derivière (Remember Me, A Plague Tale: Innocence & Requiem).

1. Stormtroopers Leave (1:09)

2. The Spies (3:04)

3. Show Time (2:00)

4. An Old Wound (1:54)

5. The Spy Dancer Fight (1:49)

6. Evil and Love (3:03)

7. Never Give Up Hope (2:06)

