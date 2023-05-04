Video: The First Order March Returns to Disneyland Paris for May the 4th

Today is May the 4th, which means Star Wars fans all over the world will be celebrating their favorite franchise in a variety of different ways. Guests visiting Disneyland Paris today could take advantage of several special offerings, including the return of the First Order March.

Returning for today only, Captain Phasma once again leads a battalion of Stormtroopers on a march in Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris.

The special show, which occurs multiple times throughout the day, features music and some light pyro effects.

You may even get a glimpse of the Supreme Leader himself, Kylo Ren.

Check out the full First Order March in the video below:

Be sure to follow along all day for more Star Wars fun as we celebrate May the 4th!