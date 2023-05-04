Video: The First Order March Returns to Disneyland Paris for May the 4th

Tags: , , , , ,

Today is May the 4th, which means Star Wars fans all over the world will be celebrating their favorite franchise in a variety of different ways. Guests visiting Disneyland Paris today could take advantage of several special offerings, including the return of the First Order March.

  • Returning for today only, Captain Phasma once again leads a battalion of Stormtroopers on a march in Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris.
  • The special show, which occurs multiple times throughout the day, features music and some light pyro effects.
  • You may even get a glimpse of the Supreme Leader himself, Kylo Ren.
  • Check out the full First Order March in the video below:

Be sure to follow along all day for more Star Wars fun as we celebrate May the 4th!

