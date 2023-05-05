Exclusive “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Merchandise Available at AMC Theatres

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters and AMC Theatres has some exclusive merchandise for fans to pick up.
- AMC Theatres is offering a Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket sandwich container and a six-piece FiGPiN box set dedicated to the new movie.
- This collectible Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rocket sandwich container features a unique design and will hold your favorite sandwich for you.
- The collectible sandwich container is approximately 5.5" x 5.5" and 4-inches tall.
- You can order it here for $9.99.
- FiGPiN created this limited-edition 6pc enamel pin set is as an exclusive for AMC and only 1,000 units were produced.
- The pin set, which is limited to 1,000 pieces, will be delivered June 2023
- You can order it here for $124.99.
About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3:
- In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars:
- Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
- Zoe Saldana as Gamora
- Dave Bautista as Drax
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Pom Klementieff as Mantis
- Vin Diesel as Groot
- Bradley Cooper as Rocket
- Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
- Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha
- Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
- Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
- Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary
- Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.
- David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.
- As with the Holiday Special, music for Volume 3 will be composed by John Murphy.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5th, 2023.