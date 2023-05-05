Exclusive “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Merchandise Available at AMC Theatres

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters and AMC Theatres has some exclusive merchandise for fans to pick up.

AMC Theatres is offering a Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket sandwich container and a six-piece FiGPiN box set dedicated to the new movie.

This collectible Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rocket sandwich container features a unique design and will hold your favorite sandwich for you.

FiGPiN created this limited-edition 6pc enamel pin set is as an exclusive for AMC and only 1,000 units were produced.

The pin set, which is limited to 1,000 pieces, will be delivered June 2023

