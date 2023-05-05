Young Luke, NED-B and Others Featured in New Wave of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Funko Pop!

Star Wars Day may be over but the shopping never ends! Fans can celebrate the best of Star Wars all year long with awesome Funko Pop! figures themed to movies, shows and video games. The newest items to come to retailers are themed to the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

This past week fans celebrated Star Wars Day aka May the 4th and it was as epic as you’d expect. Many brands introduced new toys, collectibles and clothing including Funko.

The maker of every cute vinyl collectible in the past two decades has turned its attention to the Star Wars universe for another wave of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi (Battle Pose) Pop! Vinyl Figure #629 – $11.99

As with previous editions, the latest assortment features a cast of Star Wars characters attached to a solid black dais with a “Star Wars” name plate on the front. This lineup includes: Obi-Wan Kenobi Young Luke Grand Inquisitor Fifth Brother Purge Trooper NED-B

Also included in this wave are Pop! key chains of Young Luke and Young Leia each holding a small toy or companion droid. Luke has the T-16 Skyhopper while Leia is with L0-LA59 or Lola.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Young Leia with Lola Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $4.99

These new Funko Pop! characters are a great addition to any Star Wars collection and are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

Prices range from $4.99-$11.99 and items are expected to ship in July and August 2023.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Young Luke Skywalker Pop! Vinyl Figure #633 – $11.99

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi The Grand Inquisitor Pop! Vinyl Figure #631 – $11.99

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Fifth Brother Pop! Vinyl Figure #630 – $11.99

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Purge Trooper (Battle Pose) Pop! Vinyl Figure #632 – $11.99

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi NED-B Pop! Vinyl Figure #634 – $11.99

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Young Luke Skywalker Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $4.99

While not part of the Obi-Wan Kenobi wave, these Star Wars: A New Hope Funko Soda figures should be on your shopping list!

Star Wars Greedo Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

Star Wars Princess Leia Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

