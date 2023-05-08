Disneyland Paris to Bring Back “Avengers: Power The Night” This Fall

Fans who watched the night sky light up from afar have a second chance to make their way to Disneyland Paris this fall for the return of the popular Avengers: Power the Night.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has announced that the popular Avengers: Power the Night show, which was supposed to power down after its last show this evening, will return later this year.
- The nighttime spectacular will be back from September 1st through November 5th, 2023, giving fans a chance to catch another performance, or for those faraway guests to travel to the park to see the night sky come alive.
- The popular show which features pyrotechnics at Walt Disney Studios Park in the Disneyland Paris Resort was more prominently known for its use of Drones to add a layer of fun to the show.
- Throughout the performance (weather permitting) drones illuminate in the night sky in the shape of familiar Marvel icons, including Thor’s hammer and Captain America’s Shield.
- You can check out a performance of the show in our video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHiYi2uxyxg
- The 30th Anniversary Grand Finale of the Disneyland Paris Resort gets extra epic with Avengers: Power the Night. Originally scheduled From January 28th to May 8th, guests can witness this jaw-dropping new nighttime drone show lighting up the sky above Walt Disney Studios Park with all the might of the MARVEL Universe. With state-of-the-art projections, pyrotechnics and up to 500 drones, it’s a high-tech Avengers spectacular never seen before in any Disney Park.
