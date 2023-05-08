Disneyland Paris to Bring Back “Avengers: Power The Night” This Fall

Fans who watched the night sky light up from afar have a second chance to make their way to Disneyland Paris this fall for the return of the popular Avengers: Power the Night.

Disneyland Paris has announced that the popular Avengers: Power the Night show, which was supposed to power down after its last show this evening, will return later this year.

The nighttime spectacular will be back from September 1st through November 5th, 2023, giving fans a chance to catch another performance, or for those faraway guests to travel to the park to see the night sky come alive.

The popular show which features pyrotechnics at Walt Disney Studios Park in the Disneyland Paris Resort was more prominently known for its use of Drones to add a layer of fun to the show.

Throughout the performance (weather permitting) drones illuminate in the night sky in the shape of familiar Marvel

You can check out a performance of the show in our video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHiYi2uxyxg

The 30th Anniversary Grand Finale of the Disneyland Paris Resort gets extra epic with Avengers: Power the Night. Originally scheduled From January 28th to May 8th, guests can witness this jaw-dropping new nighttime drone show lighting up the sky above Walt Disney Studios Park with all the might of the MARVEL Universe. With state-of-the-art projections, pyrotechnics and up to 500 drones, it’s a high-tech Avengers spectacular never seen before in any Disney Park.