Production on “Daredevil: Born Again” Halted Due to Writer’s Strike

The upcoming Marvel revival set for Disney+, Daredevil: Born Again, is the latest title whose production has been disrupted as a result of the current Writer’s Guild strike, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel’s new series set for Disney+, Daredevil: Born Again, has reportedly halted production as a result of the current Writer’s Guild strike in Hollywood, even though production of the series is taking place in New York.
- WGA Members reportedly set up a sunrise picket at Silvercup East, where filming is taking place on the new Marvel production, and members of Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 are refusing to cross the picket line.
- Sources report that the show wrapped for the day at 1:00 PM ET, and no film had been done for the day, though production is scheduled to continue tomorrow.
- Daredevil: Born Again has been filming in New York, and is currently 2 months into a reported 8-month shoot for an 18-episode season on Disney+.
- Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord (who cannot be on set due to the strike), the new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. Vince D’Onofrio is set to reprise his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. Other announced main cast members include Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, Arty Froushan and Nikki M. James. Jon Bernthal’s Punisher also is reprising his role.
- Though production has been halted, there appears to be no change (at this time) to the Spring 2024 release date of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.
