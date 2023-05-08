New Art Introduced to Disney Springs Art Walk To Celebrate Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Disney Springs has introduced new art to grace the walls of their Art Walk, both of which celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Dynamic artwork continues to grace the walls of the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression as two artists recently added vibrant pieces as part of “A World of Voices,” which celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Walt Disney World Resort.

Artists Thao French and Andrew Hem are both featured in the videos below, sharing the inspiration behind their amazing pieces that can now be found in the Disney Springs Art Walk at Walt Disney World.

French’s signature style is inspired by the disruptive quality of graffiti and she puts her own spin on it with a spray-painting technique that brings bold textures and colors to her work. French wants to use her art and her story to encourage women like her to pursue their dreams.

Hem worked as a Disney character artist over 15 years ago in his first job, and the experience served as one of the first steps in making art his career. Fast forward to 2023, and he has a growing career in the art industry and a hefty amount of gratitude to Disney for helping jump-start his future.

In Hem’s mural, the Cambodian-American artist brings together the happiness in his life and the joy guests feel at Walt Disney World Resort.

The pieces by French and Hem both tell stories about the artists’ journeys, their true passion for their craft and the joy it brings to their lives.

The Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression is continuing to attract more and more murals ahead of its first anniversary on May 22, 2023.

What They’re Saying:

Thao French: “It’s an amazing and powerful feeling to be able to show up and represent for the Asian American Pacific Islander community. I hope that [my piece] inspires other Asian women to pursue the arts because it’s extremely rewarding.”

Andrew Hem: "When guests come to see my work, I want them to stop, slow down and just explore all the Easter eggs inside my work."