Ravensburger Turns Up the Magic with Limited Edition Disney100 Labyrinth Game

If you’ve been following Laughing Place for a while then you already know that Walt Disney Company is in the middle of a year long celebration commemorating their 100th anniversary. Along with festivities and events themed to Disney100 there’s tons of merchandise including the Disney100 Labyrinth game from Ravensburger.

Among the companies bringing Disney magic to their fans is Ravensburger with a special Disney version of their popular Labyrinth tabletop game series.

From the Disney Mickey Mouse-inspired movers to tiles featuring Encanto ’s Mirabel, Disney100 Labyrinth is full of Disney characters and references that will dazzle and delight Disney fans of all ages, making it perfect for family game night.

’s Mirabel, Disney100 Labyrinth is full of Disney characters and references that will dazzle and delight Disney fans of all ages, making it perfect for family game night. Disney100 Labyrinth comes with four colorful game pieces and a series of character themed cards decorated with the platinum border and “Disney100″ wording.

The game can be played in up to 30 minutes and is suited for ages 7 and up. Fans will twist and turn their Mickey Mouse movers through Disney100 Labyrinth’s magical maze; and shift paths carefully to help find all their favorite characters for the big celebration!

Disney Labyrinth 100th Anniversary

The limited-edition game is now available for purchase on Amazon

