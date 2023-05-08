“The Muppets Mayhem” Creator Adam F. Goldberg Wants To Start Cinematic “MuppetVerse” With YOUR Help

Adam F. Goldberg, creator of the new The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+, has taken to Twitter to see if he can start his own cinematic universe featuring the Muppets, and taking audience suggestions.

Marvel started the MCU with Iron Man. The plan is for The Mayhem to spark an epic Muppetverse… so I need your thoughts on what Muppet(s) deserve to get their own series??? https://t.co/QVdbxukxrP — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) May 8, 2023

What’s Happening:

Adam F. Goldberg, the mind behind the new Disney+ The Muppets Mayhem , is taking to Twitter in hopes of launching a new Muppetverse.

, is taking to Twitter in hopes of launching a new Muppetverse. Comparing The Muppets Mayhem to launch a cinematic universe akin to what Iron Man did for Marvel

to launch a cinematic universe akin to what did for Some are asking for Sweetums to get his own vehicle, same for the longtime Muppet gopher, Scooter. One standout idea captured this author’s attention as well as that of Goldberg himself, leading him to reply with a simple “EPIC” – a Daily Show style series hosted by Sam Eagle.

Sticking with the new series which is ready to debut in a few days on Disney+, The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

