“The Muppets Mayhem” Creator Adam F. Goldberg Wants To Start Cinematic “MuppetVerse” With YOUR Help

Adam F. Goldberg, creator of the new The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+, has taken to Twitter to see if he can start his own cinematic universe featuring the Muppets, and taking audience suggestions.
- Adam F. Goldberg, the mind behind the new Disney+ series, The Muppets Mayhem, is taking to Twitter in hopes of launching a new Muppetverse.
- Comparing The Muppets Mayhem to launch a cinematic universe akin to what Iron Man did for Marvel, Goldberg shared a positive review for the new Disney+ series while simultaneously asking the users of Twitter for a what Muppets deserve to get their own standalone series.
- Some are asking for Sweetums to get his own vehicle, same for the longtime Muppet gopher, Scooter. One standout idea captured this author’s attention as well as that of Goldberg himself, leading him to reply with a simple “EPIC” – a Daily Show style series hosted by Sam Eagle.
- Sticking with the new series which is ready to debut in a few days on Disney+, The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.
- The Muppets Mayhem debuts on May 10th on Disney+, and you can read our review of the series here. You can also check out our interview with the cast of the show in our videos below.
