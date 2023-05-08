“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated return to the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which opens in theaters on June 2nd.
What’s Happening:
- Tickets are now on sale through your favorite movie theaters and Fandango for the June 2nd debut of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
- In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Brooklyn's one and only Spider-Man returns — Miles Morales swings back into action. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.
- The cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.
- The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.
- The film is produced by Avi Arad. Amy Pascal, Phil Lord. Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg, with executive producers Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis.
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters (and the Multiverse) on June 2nd, 2023.