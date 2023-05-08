“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated return to the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which opens in theaters on June 2nd.

What’s Happening:

Tickets are now on sale Fandango Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse .

. In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Brooklyn's one and only Spider-Man returns — Miles Morales swings back into action. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.