“Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” Will Hit the Road Again This Year Starting September 1st

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza announced it will be going on the road again Starting September 1, following a successful Nation Tour last fall.

What's Happening:

Today, Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza announced its return to the road following a successful national tour last fall. Launching Friday, Sept. 1, the tour will embark, visiting 60 North American cities beginning with Hershey, Pennsylvania, and will include a featured stop at the New York State Fair.

announced its return to the road following a successful national tour last fall. Launching Friday, Sept. 1, the tour will embark, visiting 60 North American cities beginning with Hershey, Pennsylvania, and will include a featured stop at the New York State Fair. Audiences can dress up for a fun-filled experience featuring characters from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and other hit Disney Junior series, including Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Bo from Firebuds .

and other hit Disney Junior series, including Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Bo from . This year, the live show will also welcome the adorable superhero kittens from the new action-packed hit series SuperKitties .

. The three-time Pollstar nominated (2019, 2020, 2022) Disney Junior On Tour has visited hundreds of cities and sold over a half million tickets.

About Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza:

In Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza , Mickey, Minnie and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party, but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun.

, Mickey, Minnie and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party, but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza?

The show is geared toward Disney Junior’s most beloved super fans and offers an immersive, interactive concert experience that includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects and acrobatics with cirque-style performers including incredible trampoline routines from renowned acrobatic director John Brady.

The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station Entertainment.

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza features songs from several popular Disney Junior series and the original song Green Gobby Party, written by Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends composer/songwriter Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy). Green Gobby Party and the full playlist from Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza can be found here

Tickets:

Spotify Fans First presale begins today, May 9, at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Presale for Disney Visa cardmembers and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man and Disney Music Group social media followers (Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) begins May 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Ticketmaster and select venue presales begin May 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning May 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities, including premium seating, exclusive merchandise and character experiences.

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza Tour Dates (subject to change):