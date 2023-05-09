Production on Freeform’s “Good Trouble” Halted Due to Writer’s Strike

The latest television project to halt production due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is Freeform’s Good Trouble, as reported by Deadline.

So far, it seems production on Good Trouble's fifth season was only halted for today, as a result of WGA picketing.

’s fifth season was only halted for today, as a result of WGA picketing. According to Deadline, the series was shooting on location in Agua Dulce, north of Los Angeles, when IATSE and Teamsters refused to cross the picket line. It was an early-morning start, and picketing reportedly began around 4:00 a.m., with the set shutting down around 9:30 a.m.

A crew of eight WGA picketers spoke to multiple drivers who approached the line for information and then later formed a large line with their vehicles in solidarity. The situation on site was peaceful and there was overwhelming support from the WGA’s sister unions. No teamster trucks crossed the line while picketing was ongoing.

This is part of the continuing efforts of WGA members to discover shooting locations in LA and New York, as well as other parts of the country, to start picket lines.

Production on Good Trouble is set to continue through June, and WGA picketers are determined to hold the line as long as they need to.

is set to continue through June, and WGA picketers are determined to hold the line as long as they need to. Freeform currently intends to continue production to complete the season.

