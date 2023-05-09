Halle Bailey Made Dreams Come True for Two Aspiring Filmmakers at the World Premiere of “The Little Mermaid”

Halle Bailey made dreams come true for two high school students Monday night when they were able to hit the Hollywood blue carpet with the actress for the world premiere of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

What's Happening:

Two high school students and former Disney Dreamers Academy participants had their dreams come true Monday night when they hit the Hollywood blue carpet with actress Halle Bailey for the world premiere of the live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid .

. Bailey, who plays the lead role of Ariel in the movie, invited the two teens – Dylan Jones of Atlanta, GA, and Madison Henderson of Los Angeles, CA – to join her in Hollywood after Bailey met them while serving as the celebrity ambassador for Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World

Bailey spent time on the blue carpet with Jones and Henderson, who are both aspiring filmmakers, before they attended the film screening.

Later, they attended the afterparty with the cast and crew where they rubbed elbows with the Hollywood types they hope to become in the future.

Each year, 100 students are selected from thousands of nationwide applicants for Disney Dreamers Academy, a once-in-a-lifetime mentoring program at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The program, which has touched the lives of more than 1,600 students during the past 16 years, is designed to assist young people in identifying and pursuing their dreams.