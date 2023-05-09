Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Star Wars Day, Classic Characters, Marvel Villains

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the nineteenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which presents Star Wars designs and a bunch of Marvel options for fans of every faction.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

Our favorite retailer, shopDisney, is bringing fans a new selection of collectibles with Return of the Jedi and Star Wars Day styles, a Donald Duck anniversary, Monsters Inc. and a whole lot of Marvel.

Celebrate the best of Star Wars and Return of the Jedi's 40th anniversary with pins featuring Greedo, BD-1, Darth Vader, and Boba Fett.

As for Disney’s classic characters, Donald Duck and his nephews celebrate the fowl’s 85th anniversary; while Monsters Inc. gets some love with a Roz and Sulley pin set.

Finally, Marvel takes the week with a supercharged drop featuring NINE new pins! Popular villains like Red Skull, Agatha Harkness, Ultron, Thanos and more are here to take the spotlight.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Star Wars Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop celebrating! Four pin styles themed to the galaxy far, far away make their debut along with designs featuring Disney and Pixar characters. Finally Marvel wraps things up with a villain spectacular that spans nine pins.

Star Wars

Greedo Star Wars Day "May the 4th Be With You" 2023 Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

BD-1 Pin – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $14.99

Darth Vader Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

Boba Fett Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

Disney Characters

Donald's Nephews 85th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

Sulley and Roz Pin Set – Monsters, Inc. – $17.99

Marvel

Ultron Pin – Marvel Villains – Limited Release – $19.99

Thanos Pin – Marvel Villains – Limited Release – $19.99

Marvel Villains Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – $24.99

Each pack contains two randomly selected pins from 10 overall designs

Series includes Venom, Ultron, Green Goblin, Red Skull, Magneto, Loki, Thanos, Hela, Doctor Doom and Doctor Octopus

Red Skull Pin – Marvel Villains – Limited Release – $19.99

Loki Pin – Marvel Villains – Limited Release – $19.99

Agatha Pin – Marvel Villains – Limited Release – $19.99

Infinity Gauntlet Jumbo Pin – Limited Release – $34.99

Kang the Conquerer Jumbo Pin – Limited Release – $34.99

Green Goblin Pin – Marvel Villains – Limited Release – $19.99

