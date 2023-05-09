New Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya Restaurant Opening at EPCOT’s Japan Pavilion This Summer

Walt Disney World has announced a brand-new restaurant coming to EPCOT this summer, Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya, to be located in the Japan pavilion.

What’s Happening:

Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya will offer a festive dining experience in a sharable Izakaya-style for you to create memories and good times through flavors.

Here, you’ll be able to experience the essence of Japan’s seasonal festivals, where each month brings a new celebration to your table. From hanging tanzaku to celebrate Tanabata in July to savoring moon-viewing dumplings in September, a cultural representative from Japan will guide you through each unique festival experience, one bite at a time.

The atmosphere also embraces the festivals of Japan, with the atmosphere featuring beautiful, hand painted artwork and lanterns highlighting some of the natural wonders that Japan offers as well. Each and every visit is designed to create unforgettable memories that capture the spirit of Japan’s vibrant seasonal festivities.

In addition to a full menu filled with mouthwatering Japanese delights like sushi and teppan items, there will be an open sushi bar and grill.

Sushi lovers will marvel at the first-hand look at sushi being made right before their eyes by the chefs when sitting at the sushi bar. This unique spot provides a can’t-miss dining experience along with a magnificent trellis inspired by the roof of the Phoenix Hall in Kyoto that will mesmerize your eyes while the food captivates your taste buds.

The Menu:

If you fancy yourself a sushi aficionado or you’re looking to expand your palate to a new bite, this menu has no shortage of delicious bites for you to try. Some highlights from the sushi bar include the Kobore Sushi, Tokyo Negi Roll, Funamori and The Monster Roll .

and . Kobore Sushi translates to “overflowing sushi” and this item is “overflowing” with flavors. It features negi toro and nakaochi tuna elegantly paired with salmon roe and green onion. The Tokyo Negi Roll combines green onion tempura rolled with tuna tataki and topped with jalapeno aïoli, shredded carrot, and sliced jalapeno for a delightful roll that you simply need to try.

The Funamori features sashimi and sushi arranged on a boat-shaped platter. This iteration of Funamori is even served with the festive pomp and the boat procession of the famous Tenjin Matsuri!

features sashimi and sushi arranged on a boat-shaped platter. This iteration of Funamori is even served with the festive pomp and the boat procession of the famous Tenjin Matsuri! You’ll also be able to sample dishes from the delicious world of Japanese Izakaya, a type of casual pub-style restaurant. One of the main highlights of Izakaya culture is the emphasis on sharing plates of food while enjoying drinks and conversation with friends. The menu at an Izakaya typically features a wide range of small dishes, and here is no different. From savory Karaage Chicken to succulent Salmon Misoyaki, even a refreshing Tomato Salad with Avocado, Izakaya cuisine is all about offering a variety of delicious small plates that can be indulged in a social and relaxed atmosphere.

Among the grilled items to enjoy, Okonomiyaki is a highlight. This Japanese savory pancake is made with a batter of flour, eggs, and water, and then filled with shredded cabbage and bacon, and topped with tangy okonomiyaki sauce, mayonnaise, aonori, bonito flakes, and pickled ginger.

is a highlight. This Japanese savory pancake is made with a batter of flour, eggs, and water, and then filled with shredded cabbage and bacon, and topped with tangy okonomiyaki sauce, mayonnaise, aonori, bonito flakes, and pickled ginger. No details have been revealed on where it will be located, other than the “second floor of the Japan pavilion.” The Tokyo Dining restaurant has been closed since March 2020, so it’s likely it will take over that location.

Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya will open this summer at EPCOT.