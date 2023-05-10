“American Idol” Celebrates Disney Night Sunday May 14

The fan-favorite event of each season of American Idol is upon us as we get ready for Disney Night on the competition series on Sunday, May 14th.

The popular unscripted competition series, American Idol, is returning to form, celebrating their annual "Disney Night" at this stage in the competition.

, is returning to form, celebrating their annual “Disney Night” at this stage in the competition. In the special episode, the top five performers will perform classic Disney songs live while viewers around the country can vote for the top three contestants.

Star of the hit Disney Channel Descendants, Sofia Carson is on scene at the Disneyland Resort

Viewers can also expect a performance from Halle Bailey, star of the new live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic film, The Little Mermaid, that arrives in theaters this weekend.

that arrives in theaters this weekend. The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

The iconic competition series American Idol continues their search for the next superstar, with help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to find the next singing sensation. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the iconic singing show which is currently in its 21st season.

American Idol airs Sundays on ABC and Hulu

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide. Disney Night on American Idol airs live on Sunday, May 14th, at 8:00 ET/5:00 PT