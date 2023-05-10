“The Black Cauldron” Mini Backpack and Wallet Now Available at Loungefly

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney’s animated film The Black Cauldron might have been panned by critics when it was released but there’s a cult audience for everything and this movie has gone on to become a bit of a treasure in its own right.

The font includes the Horned King standing over his cauldron along with “Cauldron-Born” rising up behind him. The front zipped pocket showcases Creeper, Taran, Hen Wen, Eilonwy, Gurgi, and Fflewddur Fflam; and sharped eyed fans will notice the enamel zipper charm of a sword completing the look.

As always, there’s a companion lining and this one features a group shot of Taran, Hen Wen, Eilonwy, Gurgi, and Fflewddur Fflam. Oh, and the title black cauldron too!

If that’s not enough, fans can also pair this bag with a matching zip wallet that has a similar image as that of the mini backpack.

Both items are available now directly through Loungefly.

Adjustable shoulder straps, side pockets, and shiny gold-colored metal hardware.

Enamel zipper charm and applique and printed details.

Backpack dimensions: 9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D

Sturdy, shiny gold-colored metal snaps and zippers

Printed and applique details

6″W x 4″H (Width is measured across the bottom of the wallet.)