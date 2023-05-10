“The Black Cauldron” Mini Backpack and Wallet Now Available at Loungefly

- Disney’s animated film The Black Cauldron might have been panned by critics when it was released but there’s a cult audience for everything and this movie has gone on to become a bit of a treasure in its own right.
- Now, Loungefly is honoring the 1985 story with a fashionable mini backpack that features the whole cast of characters.
- The font includes the Horned King standing over his cauldron along with “Cauldron-Born” rising up behind him. The front zipped pocket showcases Creeper, Taran, Hen Wen, Eilonwy, Gurgi, and Fflewddur Fflam; and sharped eyed fans will notice the enamel zipper charm of a sword completing the look.
- As always, there’s a companion lining and this one features a group shot of Taran, Hen Wen, Eilonwy, Gurgi, and Fflewddur Fflam. Oh, and the title black cauldron too!
- If that’s not enough, fans can also pair this bag with a matching zip wallet that has a similar image as that of the mini backpack.
- Both items are available now directly through Loungefly.
- Adjustable shoulder straps, side pockets, and shiny gold-colored metal hardware.
- Enamel zipper charm and applique and printed details.
- Backpack dimensions: 9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D
- Sturdy, shiny gold-colored metal snaps and zippers
- Printed and applique details
- 6″W x 4″H (Width is measured across the bottom of the wallet.)