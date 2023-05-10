Photos: More Disney Munchlings Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World

The adorable Disney Munchlings line of merchandise continues to grow, and we spotted quite a few new items at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World today. Links to applicable items also available on shopDisney will be included below each picture.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Minnie Mouse becomes a strawberry cupcake in this pair of mouse ears, which do in fact smell like strawberries ($34.99).

Minnie Mouse Strawberry Cupcake Disney Munchlings Ear Headband for Adults

There are a few Munchlings keychain sets available, featuring Chip & Dale, Mickey and Minnie as desserts, and Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore. Each 2-pack retails for $16.99.

If you want more than just the smell of a Munchlings, then you can now take that flavor home with new chocolate bars.

You can also make your own Baymax s’mores kit!

Various Munchlings characters feature on the front of a journal ($19.99).

And of course, if you have a journal, then you’ll need something to write with. Four Munchlings pens are available in a set for $29.99.

A Disney Munchlings blanket is available for $59.99.

Pluto Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl Cup Disney Munchlings Throw

This wonderful bottle features a Mickey cinnamon roll as the topper, with other characters covering the bottle itself ($39.99).

Disney Munchlings Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Topper

Lotso from Toy Story 3 features in this cup.

Chip and Dale become two adorable pillows, available for $39.99 each.

Stitch as a pineapple turns makes for a great decorative piece ($24.99).

Finally, a series of ornaments are available for $22.99 each, which you can also find over on shopDisney.