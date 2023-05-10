SeaWorld San Diego Announces Rescue Jr. Kid’s Area Dedicated to Marine Animal Rescue and Conservation

SeaWorld San Diego has announced Rescue Jr., an all-new kid-friendly hub of fun and fascination that will teach animal conservation through interactive and engaging activities, playtime, and attractions.

What’s Happening:

Opening soon, children will become the heroes of the park and learn about animal rescue and rehabilitation in the coolest way possible – through hands-on, active, and engaging experiences.

Kids can enjoy exciting play elements, a splash pad, water features, climbing structures and amazing rides. Real rescue vehicles, an obstacle course, puzzles, fun animal facts, and tips on how to help conservation every day add to the fun.

Aspiring conservationists can also see rescued animals up close, hearing their amazing stories of survival and learning more about how to get involved in helping protect marine animals everywhere.

This reimagined kids area will take over for Sesame Street Bay of Play near the entrance of the park, which was previously Shamu’s Happy Harbor.

Guests will have non-stop fun and adventure with interactive play elements, splashingly fun water features, thrilling climbing structures, and engaging rides that will take them on a rescue quest.

At the Rescue Bay Splash Zone is Rescue 1, a large boat docked and ready to bring a world of watery fun with it. Surrounding this impressive ship will be a shallow-water rescue training ground and splash pad area. Rescue trainees can test themselves as they navigate through an aquatic agility course made up of colorful geometric sculptures and “buoy-like” interactives that spray and splash. Playful fountains will be scattered throughout the area to mimic the occasional wake that is created in a busy harbor.

Young adventurers can test their mental and physical ability with the Rescue Training Obstacle Course , a new dry play area with three play offerings. The Nautical Net Climb offers a twisting, extensive network of nets that elevate into the sky leading to one of three training towers that are connected to each other with swaying net bridges and suspended tunnels. The Breakwater Bounce is a large, enclosed area with an inflated airbag floor for jumping, tumbling and all manner of exhilarating moves for young rescuers-in-training. At the Tadpole Play , a large open soft play area allows for curious exploration for our littlest guests.

Young guests can get prepared to be part of the Rescue Team in the Mini Rescuer Training Zone . This soft play area is full of ocean themed play structures where children can sit and play on a Rescue boat and plane, climb on a sandcastle, ocean rocks and a pier, plus have adventures with dolphins and sea lions.

. This soft play area is full of ocean themed play structures where children can sit and play on a Rescue boat and plane, climb on a sandcastle, ocean rocks and a pier, plus have adventures with dolphins and sea lions. The Rescue Garage allows guests to get up close and personal with former rescue vehicles like a pickup truck and a dinghy boat that were formerly used in real life rescues. Integrated among these exciting artifacts are educational graphics and details about the types of missions these vehicles have been used for.

Guests can board Rescue Rafter, a fully equipped Rescue boat and ride the waves just like the dedicated teams at SeaWorld Rescue! These heroes are prepared for any and all seaworthy situations and young visitors will be too after experiencing the gentle swaying and surprising spins that the ocean can bring to their missions.

Rescue Riders offers the option to ride a colorful Rescue Jr. jet ski and whirl through the air on to a big rescue mission! The heroes of SeaWorld Rescue use a variety of water vehicles during their rescue missions and guests can experience the jet ski operation in this unique aerial experience.

Another family-friendly ride is Tidepool Twist, which offers a twisting, turning journey around a colorful tide pool that will have guests going around and around with the tide. Prior to enjoying the ride, guests can learn more through informational graphics about the differences between types of sea life found in tide pools.