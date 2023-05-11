Disney+ Loses Four Million Subscribers in the Second Quarter

Disney+ has lost another four million subscribers in the company's second quarter.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has lost four million overall subscribers in the company's fiscal second quarter after losing 2.4 million subscribers in Q1. 4.6 million of those were from Disney+ Hotstar, but domestic subscriptions also fell by 300,000.

Now the company has 231.3 million total streaming subscriptions, which include Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu ESPN

There are a total of 57.8 million subscribers now between Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Despite the drop in subscribers, the revenue Disney has made from each subscriber has increased.

Domestically, it rose 20% from $5.95 per subscriber to $7.14 per subscriber.

Iger indicated that Disney is planning to widen the price gap between the ad supported and ad free tiers of Disney+.

This is expected to increase by the end of the year.

There will be an ad supported tier of Disney+ in Europe launching later this year.

What They’re Saying:

CEO Bob Iger: “We’re pleased with our accomplishments this quarter, including the improved financial performance of our streaming business, which reflect the strategic changes we’ve been making throughout the company to realign Disney for sustained growth and success. From movies to television, to sports, news, and our theme parks, we continue to deliver for consumers, while establishing a more efficient, coordinated, and streamlined approach to our operations.”