Sitewide Savings are Back at shopDisney with Discounts Up to 25% on New and Sale Merchandise

Is there magic in the air? If you’ve been waiting for a great sale on shopDisney, then yes! Now’s a great time to play with new styles for summer, gear up for all of your Disney-themed evenings, and expand your plush collection with cuddly creatures during the Sitewide Savings event. Guests can take advantage of discounts up to 25% off as well as free shipping on orders of $75+.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Grow your Disney collection with magical essentials for the whole family! From sunny apparel to cute character toys, everyone can get in on the seasonal fun.
- For a limited time, shopDisney is hosting a Sitewide Saving event that features two levels of discounts—including select sale items—sitewide with savings up to 25% off:
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Disney vacations, Memorial Day Picnics and summer all call for new merchandise and shopDisney has you covered! Here are some of the items that we’re putting on our shopping lists!
New, New, New
- Coruscant Starbucks Mug – Been There Series – Star Wars
- Raya and the Last Dragon Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ear Hat Ornament
- Adventureland ''Life Is Full of Adventure'' Crop Top for Women | shopDisney
- Wicket Ewok Cuddleez Plush – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary – Large 25''
- Grogu Mystery Plush Blind Pack – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Small 6''
Sale
Plush Pals
Spirit Jerseys
- Orange Bird Spirit Jersey for Adults – EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023
- Ariel Spirit Jersey for Adults – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film
- Toy Story Summer Splash Spirit Jersey for Adults
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Spirit Jersey for Adults
- The Lion King Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World
Barely Necessities Picks
