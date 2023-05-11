Song List Revealed for Upcoming “American Idol” Disney Night

Disney Night on American Idol is coming up this Sunday and People has shared the complete list of beloved Disney songs fans can expect to see performed.

The popular unscripted competition series, American Idol, is returning to form, celebrating their annual “Disney Night” at this stage in the competition.

In the special episode, the top five performers will perform classic Disney songs live while viewers around the country can vote for the top three contestants.

Check out the full list of performances below: Colin Stough – "Real Gone" from Cars Colin Stough – "Nobody Knows" by The Lumineers, from Pete's Dragon Iam Tongi – "Lava" from Lava Iam Tongi – "Father and Son" by Cat Stevens from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Megan Danielle – "Carried Me With You" from Onward Megan Danielle – "You Can't Stop the Girl" by Bebe Rexha from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Wé Ani – "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II Wé Ani – "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus from Hannah Montana: The Movie Zachariah Smith – "Just Can't Wait to be King" from The Lion King Zachariah Smith – "Life is a Highway" from Cars

Viewers can also expect a performance from Halle Bailey, star of the new live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic film, The Little Mermaid , that arrives in theaters this month.

, that arrives in theaters this month. Disney Night on American Idol airs live on Sunday, May 14th, at 8:00 ET/5:00 PT.

