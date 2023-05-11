Song List Revealed for Upcoming “American Idol” Disney Night

Disney Night on American Idol is coming up this Sunday and People has shared the complete list of beloved Disney songs fans can expect to see performed.
- The popular unscripted competition series, American Idol, is returning to form, celebrating their annual “Disney Night” at this stage in the competition.
- In the special episode, the top five performers will perform classic Disney songs live while viewers around the country can vote for the top three contestants.
- Check out the full list of performances below:
- Colin Stough – "Real Gone" from Cars
- Colin Stough – "Nobody Knows" by The Lumineers, from Pete's Dragon
- Iam Tongi – "Lava" from Lava
- Iam Tongi – "Father and Son" by Cat Stevens from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Megan Danielle – "Carried Me With You" from Onward
- Megan Danielle – "You Can't Stop the Girl" by Bebe Rexha from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Wé Ani – "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II
- Wé Ani – "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus from Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Zachariah Smith – "Just Can't Wait to be King" from The Lion King
- Zachariah Smith – "Life is a Highway" from Cars
- Viewers can also expect a performance from Halle Bailey, star of the new live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic film, The Little Mermaid, that arrives in theaters this month.
- Disney Night on American Idol airs live on Sunday, May 14th, at 8:00 ET/5:00 PT.
More on American Idol:
- The iconic competition series American Idol continues their search for the next superstar, with help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to find the next singing sensation. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the iconic singing show which is currently in its 21st season.
- American Idol airs Sundays on ABC and is available next day on Hulu.
- American Idol is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.